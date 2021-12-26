Michelle Young celebrates her first Christmas with fiance Nayte Olukoya by sitting on Santa’s lap after their engagement.

Michelle Young, the Bachelorette, celebrates her first Christmas with fiance Nayte Olukoya by sitting on Santa’s lap after their engagement.

Following their Bachelorette finale proposal, Michelle Young and her fiancé Nayte Olukoya posed for a photo with Santa Claus, showing off her engagement ring.

Brandon Jones and Nayte were the final two men on the show.

A series of photos of the couple sitting on Santa’s lap were shared on social media.

Michelle raised her hand to show off her engagement ring in the first of three photos, while Nayte smiled and made a peace sign with his fingers in the second.

Nayte stayed put in the other two, while Michelle smiled for the camera.

Michelle and Nayte both shared the three photos.

“Santa brought my Christmas present a little early this year,” the Bachelorette star captioned her photo.

“Although he may be kicking himself now that Nayte has REQUESTED to sit on his lap.”

“Believe it or not, but I had to drag Michelle’s cute butt to go take a picture with Santa,” Nayte wrote in his post.

Nayte’s display of holiday spirit wowed her fans.

“A grown man wanting to sit on Santa’s lap for the spirit of the holiday is a winner in my book!” one person wrote. “Lol Merry Christmas to you and yours!” another added.

“Santa leg was screaming for life alert,” another joked.

“My favs since you first stepped out of the limo!!!!” said a third fan.

Despite the happy post and positive response from fans, Michelle and Nayte’s relationship has been marred by drama.

Following the announcement that Nayte had been chosen as the winner of this season, meaning Brandon had been eliminated, rumors circulated about Michelle’s friends’ concerns about her decision.

While Michelle and Nayte are “still together and happy,” friends believe it’s an “act,” according to a source who spoke exclusively to The Sun.

According to the insider, her family “doesn’t believe it’ll last.”

The source said of Nayte, “They have an undeniable connection, no one is questioning that.”

“However, it’s as if they’re stuck in a honeymoon phase that they can’t seem to shake.”

Their bond does not appear to be that of an adult couple.

“They’re like two teenagers who are running around thinking this is the one, but his family is very worried.”

“It’s not that they don’t like Michelle; they think she’s wonderful, but they don’t believe Nayte is ready for marriage by a long shot.”

“On top of that, they think reality television is a waste of time.”

Michelle’s parents, according to the source, have faith in her but have “doubts” and “expressed their own concerns.”

“Their close circle is trying to stay positive,” the source claimed, “but they don’t see this continuing once they wake up from this dream.”

“Michelle is a fantastic…

