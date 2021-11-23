Michelle Young defends Nayte Olukoya, saying that he isn’t overconfident and has ‘layers.’

Michelle Young defended Nayte Olukoya after some of her other suitors questioned his confidence.

“When Nayte stepped out of the limo, he was just full of confidence — but not overconfidence.”

“He was still nervous,” the 28-year-old teacher tells Us Weekly in an exclusive interview.

“I, too, was apprehensive.”

[I’ve] always enjoyed peeling back different layers throughout the season, and right now, I’m really, really trying to figure out how many layers he has.”

In the season 18 promo for “Still to Come,” Nayte is accused of being a “reality show actor.”

“You’ll have to wait until Tuesday to see exactly how everything plays out,” she teases about the November 23 episode.

“There will be a lot of difficult conversations to have, and there will be a lot of emotions involved in all of it.”

The 200th episode of the ABC series was broadcast on Tuesday.

Michelle says, “That’s a significant milestone.”

“However, having this 200th episode with such a diverse cast of just wonderful men, wonderful love stories, so unique, so different is pretty special.”

Michelle admits halfway through the season that watching herself on the show is an “odd experience.”

“I had no idea how exposed I was.”

“And I’m very happy that I was able to challenge myself and push myself to open up,” she says.

“I wasn’t always one to show emotion or shed tears in front of people in the past, especially with a sports background.”

As a result, this is a huge step forward.

And being able to show these men how I really felt at times and talk about painful experiences, as well as expressing emotion for them when they shared their stories.

“Hopefully, the viewers will be able to relate to that.”

“[The ending is] something I didn’t necessarily expect, something I didn’t think was possible for me,” Michelle teases about the conclusion.

I’m excited for everyone to see what that entails because I believe it will be quite interesting.

