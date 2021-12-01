Michelle Young has been chastised for dumping Rodney Mathews, and fans believe he should be the ‘next Bachelor.’

Rodney should be the “next Bachelor,” according to fans of the show.

Michelle, 28, was forced to send one of her suitors home after visiting all four of the remaining contestants’ hometowns on Tuesday’s episode of The Bachelorette.

Rodney, 29, was eliminated after she decided to give roses to contestants Nayte Olukoya, Joe Coleman, and Brandon Jones.

Michelle sat down with Rodney before he left the mansion to make sure he didn’t make any mistakes.

Rodney admitted that despite her insistence that he is not an “underdog,” he was still falling in love with her and wished her nothing but the best.

The Bachelorette fans rushed to Twitter shortly after Rodney was eliminated to demand that he be the next Bachelor.

“Rodney would be a fantastic Bachelor,” one fan wrote.

He’s funny, has a personality, and doesn’t get involved in petty squabbles.

“Get it together, Michelle. He ran around a hotel butt a** NAKED!”

“JUSTICE FOR RODNEY AND RODNEY FOR BACHELOR AND FOR BACHELOR IN PARADISE AND FOR PRESIDENT OF THE WORLD,” another agreed, writing.

“Rodney is so sweet! He would have been a great and entertaining bachelor,” said a third.

“Rodney has all this personality, genuinely wants love, and we’re going to be stuck with Clayton, of all people, as The Bachelor?” someone else complained.

“They really made Clayton the bachelor when Rodney is right there…” said one fan, while another said, “They really made Clayton the bachelor when Rodney is right there…”

While many in Bachelor Nation believe Rodney should be the show’s next leading man, Clayton Echard, a fellow contestant, has already been named the next Bachelor.

Clayton was first introduced to viewers as he battled Michelle during the current season.

Clayton was announced as the show’s new executive producer by Variety in September.

Producers quickly fell in love with him, according to the outlet, and he quickly rose to the top of the network’s shortlist.

Clayton did not receive a rose at the sixth rose ceremony, which aired on November 23.

Producers revealed during his final Bachelorette episode that some of Michelle’s students planned the dates that week and he got the one-on-one.

The chemistry between the two didn’t seem to radiate in a Midnight At The Museum-style date.

Michelle stated that sending him home was an “extremely difficult” decision for her.

During an interview with the producers, she said, “Something is missing for me.”

“You are this amazing, wonderful person and…” she said as she said goodbye to Clayton.

