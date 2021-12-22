Michelle Young insists she’ll’spend the rest of her life’ with Nayte Olukoya, despite her friends’ fears that it ‘won’t last.’

Despite doubts from family and friends, Michèle Young and season winner Nayte Olukoya have assured fans that they will spend the rest of their lives together.

During the emotional Tuesday finale, the Bachelorette chose Account Executive over Brandon Jones.

During an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday, Michelle, 28, and her fiancé, Nayte, 27, insisted that their love is forever.

“We’re still kind of on an emotional high and excited and everything,” the season’s lead said, “but this has been crazy.”

“I never imagined myself in a situation where I’d be in love with two people at the same time, but in the situation you’ve put yourself in, that’s very likely to happen.”

“With Nate, he’s the person I couldn’t imagine living without, and the way we connected on so many levels, it was where my heart was leading me, and I definitely made the right choice,” she said.

“I feel very lucky that the first person I fell in love with is going to be the person I spend the rest of my life with,” Nayte said after admitting that he had “never been in love” prior to their on-screen match.

On this week’s explosive finale, Nayte got down on one knee and proposed to the Minnesota schoolteacher after an emotional season.

While the couple is “still together and happy,” a source told The Sun exclusively that her friends think it’s an “act,” and her family “doesn’t believe it will last.”

The insider said of the winner, “They have an undeniable connection, no one can deny it.”

“However, it’s as if they’re stuck in a honeymoon phase that they can’t seem to shake.”

Their relationship does not appear to be that of an adult couple.

“They’re like two teenagers running around thinking this is the one,” they explained, “but his family is very concerned.”

“It’s not that they dislike Michelle; they think she’s wonderful, but they don’t believe Nayte is ready for marriage by any means.”

“On top of that, they think reality television is a load of nonsense,” they added.

While Michelle’s parents trust her, according to the insider, her family has “had doubts” and “expressed their own concern.”

“Their friends and family are trying to stay positive, but they don’t think it will last once they wake up from this nightmare.”

“Michelle is a lot more mature than Nayte, which has already caused some problems, but it will most likely cause much bigger problems in the future,” the informant admitted.

“They notice red flags that Michelle ignores…

