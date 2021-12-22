Michelle Young knows their ‘true story,’ according to Nayte Olukoya, who criticizes The Bachelorette’s ‘Edit.’

Michelle Young knows their ‘true story,’ says Nayte Olukoya, who criticizes The Bachelorette’s ‘Edit.’

It’s not as it appears.

Nayte Olukoya sent a sweet message to his love Michelle Young after winning Season 18 of The Bachelorette — while also criticizing the ABC reality show’s editing.

“Michelle, it has been an absolute dream come true since September 9th, 2021, when I got down on one knee to ask you to spend the rest of our lives with me,” the 27-year-old wrote on Instagram after the season finale aired on Tuesday, December 21.

“Who would have guessed that a reality show could work out as well as it did for us?”

We know our true story, regardless of the edit.”

The majority of Bachelor Nation believed Nayte wasn’t ready to commit to the 28-year-old Minnesota teacher for the rest of her life, and instead hoped she would choose runner-up Brandon Jones.

Despite the fact that her parents questioned Nayte’s true desire and ability to commit to marriage, Michelle Jones, 27, was sent home.

The winner of the first impression rose presented her with a Neil Lane engagement ring.

Michelle’s fiancé continued on Instagram, “Thank you for seeing past what people have always seemed to get stuck on when it comes to me.”

“For the majority of my life, people have taken one look at me and assumed they knew everything there was to know about me.

It’s possible that the tattoos and piercings have something to do with it.

Maybe it’s my demeanor.

Maybe it’s as ridiculous as my height or as ignorant as my skin color.

Maybe it’s because I’m terrible at expressing myself or because I’m almost always awkward.”

In his letter, he also referred to Michelle as a “walking red flag,” noting that she saw past what frightened others.

“Enough dweebs think I’m a walking red flag right now,” he added.

“But you, Michelle, from the very first night, you saw me for who I am, and I will always love and appreciate you for that.”

In the finale, the Texas resident told Michelle that it would “suck” if they broke up, and he admitted that it wasn’t the most poetic declaration of love at the time.

On the season 18 finale, he appeared to make up for it with a lengthy message that was posted alongside several photos of the happy couple celebrating their engagement.

“I’m looking for you.”

