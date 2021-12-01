Michelle Young questions Nayte’s relationship after receiving a warning from his family during hometowns on ‘The Bachelorette.’

‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Michelle Young Has Doubts About Nayte’s Relationship After His Family Warns Him During Hometowns

Doubts have started to creep in.

During the hometown dates episode of The Bachelorette on Tuesday, November 30, Michelle Young met the families of her final four men, but not every introduction went as planned.

After Michelle explained that due to the coronavirus pandemic, all of the “hometowns” would be held in Minnesota, Brandon was the first to speak.

Brandon, who brought a piece of Portland to her home state with a skateboarding session, was one of Michelle’s strongest connections, and he confessed his love for her in front of the cameras.

Michelle praised Brandon’s sincerity and predicted that their families would get along well.

She told Brandon that she was falling for him after his parents and brother made her feel like one of them.

Rodney then took Michelle apple picking while she talked about how they were connected on so many levels.

She believed he had the potential to be her best friend, a trait she hoped to find in her future husband in order to emulate her parents’ relationship.

Michelle’s feelings for Rodney grew stronger, despite his mother’s fears that he would break his heart.

He thought the teacher was worth the risk, and his mother agreed to back him up, so he told Michelle he loved her.

Because Joe is also from Minnesota, his date took place in his hometown.

He drove Michelle to his old high school, where he organized a redo prom for the two of them.

She exclaimed that the gesture was one of the most romantic things that had ever happened to her and that it demonstrated that he was aware of her feelings.

Michelle, on the other hand, hoped that after their date, Joe would be more open about his feelings for her.

His family thought she was good for him, and he confessed to her that he was falling in love with her at the end of the night.

Michelle was most apprehensive about meeting Nayte’s family, partly because he had never previously introduced them to a woman.

The pair met his mother and stepfather after paddleboarding during the day, who were concerned that Nayte was caught up in the process and not ready to get engaged; the sales executive, for his part, admitted that he was not in the right place.

