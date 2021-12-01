Michelle Young Reacts to Clayton Echard Being Named Bachelor: Here’s What She Thinks About Her Ex (Exclusive)

Michelle Young’s Thoughts on Clayton Echard, the Bachelor (Exclusive)

Michelle Young adores her ex-boyfriend.

Despite the fact that the teacher and Clayton Echard ended their relationship in November,

She had nothing but good things to say about the orthopedic sales rep, who was confirmed to be the next Bachelor on Tuesday’s Bachelorette episode, on the 23rd episode of The Bachelorette.

Michelle told ET’s Lauren Zima ahead of the official Bachelor announcement, “Clayton is such a wonderful person.”

Clayton had impressed four of Michelle’s students enough to earn his first one-on-one date, so their breakup was unexpected.

While the two had a great time riding around in a junk food-filled limo and goofing off at a museum, Michelle mentioned during the episode that she felt “something was missing” with Clayton.

“He grew so much, he opened up so much,” she told ET. “But there’s this point where you realize that giving out this rose means that this person is meeting your family, and that was just something that I wasn’t able to get to, and that was just something that I wasn’t able to picture.”

Clayton received letters from two of Michelle’s students after the split, causing him to cry and express his desire for a wife and family, which Michelle confirmed.

“I just think Clayton is so wonderful, so deserving of love, and he wants to find his person,” she told ET.

I think he’ll get the most out of it because he’s all in with opening up and being vulnerable.”

Clayton introduces himself in the preview of his season by saying, “I’m just a Midwest guy from Missouri looking for love, and I believe more than anything that my future wife is here.”

Clayton’s women spar, using insults like “fake” and “two-faced,” before one woman tells another to “keep my name out of your f**king mouth.”

Clayton sobs and hugs a lot, making the Bachelor fume, “She f**ked it up for everyone.”

I’m finished.

It’s over, and I’m completely shattered.”

Clayton’s season of The Bachelor, which will be hosted by Jesse Palmer, will premiere on Monday, January 15th.

3 on ABC Until then, ET has you covered with all of our Bachelorette coverage for the duration of Michelle’s season.

