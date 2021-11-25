Michelle Young’s ‘Bachelorette’ Contestants Are Surprisingly Age-Alike.

The Bachelorette’s 18th season is currently airing on ABC.

What began with 30 men vying for Michelle Young’s affection has now been whittled down to just eight men.

The elementary school teacher from Woodbury, Minnesota, has a large pool of men to choose from, the majority of whom are in her age range (mid-20s to mid-30s).

[Spoiler alert: This article contains Season 18 of The Bachelorette spoilers.]

The current Bachelorette is 28 years old, having been born on June 3, 1993.

The majority of this season’s male contestants are around the same age as the raven-haired beauty.

Joe Coleman, who was also born in the month of June 1993, was named Minnesota Mr.

Basketball is a popular sport in the United States.

He is currently the season’s frontrunner, having earned the first one-on-one date with Young.

The charismatic teacher set up a second one-on-one date with Nayte Olukoya, a 27-year-old Canadian sales executive.

Many fans believe the couple will remain together after the show ends because they won the first impression rose.

Clayton Echard, 28, has been chosen to star in Season 26 of The Bachelor, according to US Weekly.

Spencer, who is 25 years old, is the youngest contestant on The Bachelorette Season 18.

Lowell “LT” Murray, a yoga master and Clint Eastwood’s grandson, is the oldest contestant.

He is a 38-year-old man.

Both men have been knocked out of the competition.

Young previously appeared on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, where she advanced to the final rose ceremony and finished as the runner-up.

When James chose Rachel over her, the former basketball player was devastated.

Young expressed her dissatisfaction with how things ended in the After the Final Rose special, saying she never felt she received closure.

Following the emotional confrontation, ABC announced that Young would have the opportunity to hand out the roses, making her the star of Season 18 of The Bachelorette, according to US Weekly.

Women’s Health magazine claims that

“Michelle has a clear idea of what she wants in a future husband… She wants a man who is confident but not arrogant, and who will treat her as an equal in all things.”

The mood going into tonight’s rose ceremony looks a lot like my serious teacher face….@BacheloretteABCpic.twitter.com/m6UtZ5FLyF — Michelle Young (@michelleyoung) October 27, 2021

