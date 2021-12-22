Michelle Young’s Engagement Ring from Nayte Olukoya: Everything You Need to Know

Roses are lovely, but diamonds are indestructible.

On the season finale of The Bachelorette, Michelle Young received an engagement ring from Nayte Olukoya.

Michelle Young is a bride-to-be, and she’s decked out in the bling to prove it.

On the season 16 finale of the ABC dating show, the Bachelorette star chose Nayte Olukoya as her happily ever after after he got down on one knee and proposed.

“The very first night I met you, I knew right then and there that we had a connection that I wanted to hold onto,” Nayte told Michelle during the romantic proposal. “The second night that we were together, we talked about running away together.”

And right now, I’m standing in front of you, experiencing the same emotions.

I want to flee with you.

I want to run away to the end of the world with the woman I’ve fallen in love with.”

While the magical moment was undoubtedly the stuff of fairy tales, all eyes were on the stunning ring that Nayte presented Michelle: a diamond and platinum ring with a pear-shaped diamond in the center, two tapered baguette diamonds, and 46 round brilliant cut diamonds totaling over 3.00 carats.

Neil Lane designed and handcrafted the platinum ring, which he also signed.

Michelle’s search for love has been long and winding.

The fifth-grade teacher first joined Bachelor Nation when she appeared on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, but she was ultimately passed over in favor of Rachael Kirkconnell by the former college football star.

She made the “toughest” decision of her life during this week’s finale.

It was a toss-up between Nayte and Brandon Jones, who teased, “There’s nobody else in the world I’d rather give my heart to.”

Nayte, on the other hand, confessed to Michelle that he was “madly in love” with her and that “it is terrifying.”

Michelle told E! News’ Daily Pop that she was on high alert ahead of her season of The Bachelorette because she knew there would be “one or two people who are not there for the right reasons.”

Michelle joked, “I can see lies coming from across the classroom.”

“It was of assistance…

