Michelle Young’s mother, LaVonne, opens up about how her family feels about Nayte Olukoya now on ‘The Bachelorette.’

Michelle Young’s mother, LaVonne, opens up about how the family feels about Nayte Olukoya now on ‘The Bachelorette.’

The Bachelorette Season 18 finale left Michelle Young, Nayte Olukoya, and Brandon Jones with no stone unturned – sort of.

Michelle introduced her final two men to her parents, LaVonne and Ephraim Young, and sister, Angela Young, at the start of the final episode.

Despite the fact that the lead ultimately chose Nayte, it was clear that Brandon was the favorite of the suitors.

So, how’s the dynamic now? Michelle’s mother, LaVonne, recently revealed how the family feels about Nayte after filming The Bachelorette, and it’s not good.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers from Season 18 of The Bachelorette.]

Brandon met Michelle’s family for the second time in The Bachelorette finale, and they hit it off right away.

LaVonne admitted that she hoped Brandon and Michelle would win in the end.

However, Nayte did not receive the same response.

Michelle’s family appeared to be skeptical about the cast member’s commitment to the bachelorette.

Then LaVonne observed that Nayte had said all the “right things,” but she doubted he was ready to propose.

She also expressed her true feelings to her daughter.

Michelle began to doubt Nayte’s feelings for her as a result.

Michelle, on the other hand, revealed during their last one-on-one date that she felt “uneasy” after Nayte met her family.

As a result, the contestant became vulnerable and confessed his fear of losing the bachelorette.

Michelle was also told by Nayte that he loved her.

Michelle knew she wanted to be with Nayte at the end of The Bachelorette finale, and she trusted him to make her feel seen.

The couple was then proposed to with a Neil Lane engagement ring.

Nayte and Michelle have also confirmed that they are still together months after the show wrapped.

But what about Michelle’s family’s feelings about Nayte now that their concerns have been addressed?

The “After the Final Rose” special, which aired after the finale on Dec.

Michelle’s mother, who is 21, expressed her feelings about Nayte.

Finally, the family can see that Nayte is genuinely concerned about their daughter.

“Nayte has captured our hearts.

“We’re head over heels in love with Nayte,” LaVonne declared….

