Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones mocked Kenny Ball at the Beatles’ Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction.

Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones was the one who inducted The Beatles into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988.

He attacked jazz musician Kenny Ball during his induction speech.

Notably, Jagger stated that he did not enjoy Ball’s most famous song.

When Jagger inducted The Beatles into the Rock andamp; Roll Hall of Fame, he thanked the band members for writing “I Wanna Be Your Man,” which went on to become one of The Rolling Stones’ early hits.

In addition, Jagger lauded their influence on English music.

“But the example of the way they wrote and the unique way they crafted their songs wasn’t lost on us,” Jagger said.

“And later on, their success in America opened a lot of doors for everyone else from England who came after them.”

I appreciate everything they’ve done for me.”

Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones revealed his favorite David Bowie song once.

During his speech, Jagger stated that English pop music wasn’t all that great before The Beatles.

“When I arrived tonight, I saw George [Harrison], and he said, ‘You aren’t going to say anything bad about me, are you?'” Jagger recalled.

“I couldn’t think of anything bad to say on the spur of the moment,” he says, “because it was a complete wasteland in England during those early days, just as The Beatles were recording their first songs.”

Jagger made the decision to single out certain musicians.

“In terms of pop music, England had nothing to offer,” he said.

“The big English hits here were things like Acker Bilk’s ‘Stranger on the Shore.’ This is what they thought of in England.”

“Now we all remember Kenny Ball’s ‘A Midnight in Moscow.'”

What Mick Jagger Thought of David Bowie’s ‘Dancing in the Street’ Video

The song Jagger mentioned was originally titled “Moscow Nights,” but Kenny Ball and His Jazzmen recorded a cover of it called “Midnight in Moscow,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The song reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed there for 14 weeks.

None of the other songs in the group’s discography fared as well.

In the United Kingdom, “Midnight in Moscow” became even more popular.

The song reached No. 1 on the Official Charts Company’s list.

There were two of them…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.