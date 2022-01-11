Mick Jagger’s Reaction to Devo’s Unique Cover of The Rolling Stones’ “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”

Mick Jagger Reacts to Devo’s Unique Cover of The Rolling Stones’ “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”

Devo recorded a cover of The Rolling Stones’ “(I Can’t Get No Satisfaction)” that sounded nothing like the one created by Mick Jagger and his band.

Members of Devo discussed performing their version of the song in front of Mick Jagger during an interview.

Devo’s rendition elicited a strong reaction from the rock legend.

Mark Mothersbaugh of Devo revealed that he is a huge fan of Mick Jagger in an interview with Rolling Stone.

He considers Mick Jagger to be one of the most underappreciated lyricists of all time.

“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” has some of the best lyrics in rock ‘n’ roll history, according to Mothersbaugh.

Gerad Casale of Devo talked about meeting Mick Jagger and playing the cover for him.

The New Yorker reported that “[Jagger] was just looking down at the floor swirling his glass of red wine.”

“He wasn’t even wearing shoes; he was just wearing socks and velour pants.”

I’m not sure what his habits were back then, but it was early afternoon and he appeared to have just gotten out of bed.”

The Rolling Stones’ “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” was inspired by a Chuck Berry song.

For about 30 seconds, Mick Jagger sat in silence while listening to Devo’s “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.”

“All of a sudden, he stood up and began dancing around on this Afghan rug in front of the fireplace, doing the sort of rooster-man dance he used to do, and saying, ‘I like it, I like it,'” Scale said.

“Mark and I both lit up with big smiles on our faces, as if we were in Wayne’s World: ‘We’re not worthy!'”

Casale explained why he and Mothersbaugh were having such a good time at the time.

“To see your idol, who you grew up admiring and had seen live, dancing around like Mick Jagger being Mick Jagger,” he recalled.

“It was incredible.”

Mothersbaugh remarked, “We were nothing.”

“We were just some unknown Akron, Ohio-based artists.”

When this Rolling Stones album was first released, Mick Jagger disliked the songs.

“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” was a huge hit in its original version.

It spent four weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 and 14 weeks overall.

The Rolling Stones’ album Out of Our Heads featured “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” on the American version.

Out of Our Heads stayed atop the mountain for three weeks.

