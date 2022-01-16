Micky Dolenz of the Monkees: His Fan Club Was Run By Grandma

Micky Dolenz, the Monkees’ drummer and singer, revealed that when he was on the popular 1960s show, his grandmother ran his fan club.

What gave birth to such a wholesomely sweet thing?

Dolenz shared some memories of growing up on a ranch in California with the Sydney Morning Herald in an interview.

Janelle Johnson, his mother, and George Johnson, his father, were both actors, so he grew up in a showbiz family.

They had a “humble background” and raised animals like chickens and horses, according to Dolenz, but not in a “cliché sense.”

His mother, he assumed, would have missed her own acting career once she had children, but as he remembered, family came first.

Dolenz debuted on television at the age of ten in a show called Circus Boy.

His grandmother moved in with the family around this time to help look after his sisters.

Dolenz claims that his mother’s mother worked in the entertainment industry.

“Mene Marie Hamby, my maternal grandmother, worked as a secretary in Texas before moving to Los Angeles to work in the film industry,” Dolenz explained.

Hamby stayed with Dolenz’s sisters so Johnson could accompany him to the set of the show.

“I had three sisters, Kathleen, Gemma [better known as Coco], and Deborah, who needed to be cared for,” he explained.

“Every day, my mother would accompany me to set, while my grandmother stayed at home and looked after my sisters.”

When Dolenz’s father died of a heart attack when he was a teenager, his mother took over as his manager.

Thankfully, Hamby was already available to babysit on a regular basis.

Beginning in his childhood, she appears to have aided in the development of his career.

At the age of 19, Dolenz was studying architecture in Los Angeles when he was offered an audition for a role on The Monkees.

He took a chance and landed the part.

He was inducted into the Monkees along with Michael Nesmith, Davy Jones, and Peter Tork.

Hamby took over as her grandson’s primary supporter at that point.

He told the Sydney Morning Herald, “When I joined the Monkees [in 1965], she took over my fan club.”

“She was very involved and took an active role in everything she did.”

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.