Micky Dolenz, of The Monkees, on Their “Naughty” Christmas Song

Micky Dolenz’s Take on the Monkees’ “Naughty” Christmas Song

Christmas songs aren’t known for being sexually explicit.

The Monkees’ songs aren’t much better.

The Monkees, despite their wholesome past, released a Christmas song with suggestive lyrics.

Micky Dolenz of The Monkees spoke about the song in an interview.

Dolenz and Mike Nesmith both thought The Monkees’ only Christmas album was great.

The Monkees’ only Christmas album, Christmas Party, featured a who’s who of rock stars.

Andy Partridge of XTC was one of them, and he wrote a track on the album called “Unwrap You at Christmas,” which he discussed in an interview with Rhino about why he wanted “Unwrap You at Christmas” to sound old-school.

“It’s an old-fashioned chord change with an old-fashioned melody,” he explained.

“It was done on purpose.”

Christmas isn’t the time for experimenting with new ideas.

Christmas is a time-honored and ancient tradition.

Yule is older than Christmas, and it’s undoubtedly older than Yule.

“So if someone as big in my make-up as The Monkees asks me, ‘Could you write a Christmas song for a potential Christmas album?’ I wrote seven songs!” Partridge explained.

“Or, actually, I wrote six songs and I already had ‘Unwrap You,” Partridge explained. Partridge originally intended for “Unwrap You at Christmas” to be performed by a female artist, but The Monkees had to change the song’s key so that Dolenz could sing it.

“It’s frankly just a little bit naughty, which I love too,” Dolenz said in an interview with The Monkees’ YouTube channel about “Unwrap You at Christmas.”

Dolenz thought Christmas Party had several catchy songs, which he thought was “kind of cool.”

“Some get stuck in your head, and you start singing them as soon as you hear them,” he continued.

Mike Nesmith was also pleased with the results of the Christmas Party.

Making Christmas albums, he said, is difficult because artists must honor the holiday’s sentimental and cultural significance.

Christmas Party was a departure from The Monkees’ previous albums, according to Nesmith, but he enjoyed recording it.

The single version of “Unwrap You at Christmas” was never released.

It was never a Billboard chart hit…

