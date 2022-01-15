Micky Dolenz of The Monkees once did a “dirty” cover of The Archies’ “Sugar, Sugar.”

Micky Dolenz of The Monkees once recorded a “dirty” cover of The Archies’ “Sugar, Sugar.”

The Monkees snubbed the chance to record “Sugar, Sugar,” which went on to become a huge hit for The Archies.

Micky Dolenz of The Monkees recorded a solo version of the song later.

New lyrics were added to Dolenz’s version.

Dolenz liked his cover of “Sugar, Sugar” and described it as “dirty.”

“As you know, [The Monkees’ producer] Don Kirschner presented that as [our next]tune,” Dolenz recalled during an interview with MusicRadar.

“I had planned to record it.”

Mike Nesmith led the palace revolt at the time, and we fought for the right to have some control over the music.

I didn’t attend the session because I had traveled to England and met The Beatles there.”

Dolenz discussed working with producer David Harris on the 2012 album Remember in an interview with HuffPost.

Remember featured a cover of “Sugar, Sugar,” which Dolenz explained.

“When I told him about ‘Sugar Sugar,’ he said, ‘That’s a great story.’

“I’d really like to try to think of something for that,” Dolenz recalled.

At first, Dolenz was adamant about not recording “Sugar, Sugar.”

“You’ve got to be kidding me!” he exclaimed, “because I can’t do ‘Sugar Sugar.”

“However, it’s now one of my favorite songs.”

Even though The Monkees turned it down, Dolenz liked “Sugar, Sugar.”

“You know, the song isn’t bad,” he said, “and I love the version we’ve done.”

“It’s a rude song [laughs]— it’s pretty dirty,” Dolenz says of his version of “Sugar, Sugar,” which contains some lyrics not found in The Archies’ version.

Dolenz’s vocals are breathy at times as he sings “Pour a little sugar on it, yeah!”

“Sugar, Sugar,” a song by the Archies, was a smash hit.

Billboard published a list of the 600 most successful songs in the chart’s history in 2018.

“Sugar, Sugar” was ranked No. 1 by Billboard.

The number 81 is on the list.

The song “Sugar, Sugar” was released as part of the album Everything’sArchie.

The song “Everything’s Archie” reached No. 1 on the charts.

On the Billboard 200, it reached number 66 and stayed there for…

