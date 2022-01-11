Micky Dolenz of The Monkees referred to Davy Jones as “the Closest Thing I Ever Had to a Brother.”

The Monkees were known for their animosity toward one another.

Davy Jones of The Monkees revealed his feelings about Micky Dolenz in his autobiography.

Dolenz then went on to talk about his feelings about Jones and the other Prefab Four members.

Jones discussed The Monkees’ sitcom extensively in his book They Made a Monkee Out of Me.

Jones was initially unsatisfied with Dolenz, Mike Nesmith, and Peter Tork’s casting.

They appeared to him to be too similar.

The other members of the band, he was told, were cast to look different from each other.

Jones later reflected on Dolenz’s role on The Monkees in the book.

Micky was playing himself on The Monkees’ show, according to Dolenz.

“It was a difficult role, but someone had to play it,” Jones said, adding that Dolenz didn’t always act in his best interests.

The Monkees had a reputation for not getting along, according to the Huffington Post, which Dolenz refuted.

“Well, it’s never that bad,” Dolenz explained.

“I’m not denying that we had our disagreements.

However, I don’t believe ours was as bad as some of the other ones I’ve heard about, based on the horror stories I’ve heard.

I don’t believe we were that bad even when we were that bad!”

The Monkees were like siblings, according to Dolenz.

“You have problems — when you live and work and play and have the kinds of experiences that we did over years,” he explained.

“If you have a sibling, you love him, you hate him, you have good times, you have bad times, you have wonderful times, you have arguments, and you have bad times.”

When you spend so much time together, are so close, and it’s as intense as a family can be.

Davy was the only sibling I’d ever had.”

Jones mildly criticized Dolenz in his book, but he also lavished praise on him.

He said he admired Dolenz as a person as well as a musician.

Jones was taken aback when Dolenz began to tell him about his personal life.

Jones also mentioned how well he and Dolenz got along…

