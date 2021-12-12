Micky Dolenz of the Monkees Speaks Out After Michael Nesmith’s Death

On Friday, hours after Michael Nesmith’s death, Micky Dolenz, the last surviving member of the Monkees, called him his “dear friend and partner.”

Nesmith died of heart failure at his Carmel Valley home.

Less than a month before his death, Dolenz and Nesmith had just finished their final tour together.

Nesmith died at the age of 78.

“I’m heartbroken,” Dolenz, 76, wrote on Facebook and Twitter, accompanied by a photo from their last performance together.

“I’ve lost a close friend and collaborator.”

I’m so grateful that we’ve been able to spend the last few months doing what we love – singing, laughing, and doing shtick – together.

I’m going to miss it all terribly.

The shtick, in particular.

“Nez, may you rest in peace.”

Nesmith had been in poor health since a health scare forced him to cancel tour dates with Dolenz in 2018.

After undergoing quadruple bypass heart surgery, he was also admitted to the hospital that year.

Despite his deteriorating health, he and Dolenz completed one final tour this year, with their final performance at Los Angeles’ Greek Theater just over three weeks before his death.

Nesmith was admitted to the hospital early last week, but was allowed to return home per his wishes, according to Monkees manager Andrew Sandoval.

“He died peacefully at home with his family,” Sandoval told Variety.

“He was brought up as a Christian Scientist, and he only sought medical help when it was absolutely necessary or when he felt it was still compatible with his philosophy.”

Sandoval explained that the final tour was Nesmith’s idea because he wanted to “wrap things up with the Monkees.”

Nesmith had to sit on a stool for the first few shows, but as the tour progressed, he appeared to gain strength.

He was standing up for an entire show two or three weeks into the tour.

Despite appearing to be the only member of the band who was unconcerned about the band’s legacy, near the end of his life, he began to appreciate the band’s significance to millions of fans.

“In the end, he was really comfortable,” Sandoval said…

