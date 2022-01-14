Micky Dolenz Shares Heartbreaking Instagram Post, Fans Respond: “I’m Not Crying” The Monkees: Micky Dolenz Shares Heartbreaking Instagram Post, Fans Respond: “I’m Not Crying”

Micky Dolenz Shares Heartbreaking Instagram Post, Fans React: ‘I’m Not Crying’ The Monkees: Micky Dolenz Shares Heartbreaking Instagram Post, Fans React:

Micky Dolenz reflected on his relationship with his fellow Monkees bandmates in a heartbreaking post on social media.

Dolenz is the band’s only surviving member, having joined in 1966.

The Monkees was conceived as a TV series based on The Beatles’ success.

Dolenz, who is mourning the deaths of Mike Nesmith, Davy Jones, and Peter Tork, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, prompting fans to express their love for the 76-year-old musician.

In a January interview with Rolling Stone Magazine, he said:

Dolenz claimed that being a member of The Monkees “never bothered” him.

He admitted, “I never resented being called a Monkee.”

“Your career is like a train that needs a lot of inertia to get started.”

Some people try to stop the train when it finally gets going,” he explained.

“Those are the people who say at a concert, ‘I’m not going to sing any of my old hits.'”

They try to stop the train. ‘I’m going to change my entire image.’

That happens infrequently.

It’s nearly impossible, and you’ve enraged your fans.”

@themonkees shared a post.

Dolenz wrote a heartbreaking caption on Instagram on January 13 that warmed the hearts of Monkees fans.

Dolenz wrote, “We were brothers and are as close to siblings as one can get.”

“I went from being in a band to becoming a brother.”

Today I’m missing Nez, Davy, and Peter a little more than usual.”

Fans reacted to Dolenz’s post by expressing their feelings and reminiscing about the band of brothers.

One follower commented, “I’m not crying.”

Another fan exclaimed, “This is my Mount Rushmore.”

“Thank goodness Mickey is still around.

A third Instagram user wrote, “We need to be there for him still.”

“It was The Monkees’ love for each other that made them such an endearing band.”

It was tangible.

That is why we all adore the band, its music, and the individuals who make it up.

We feel so close to them because we can sense their love,” said a fourth supporter.

After the conclusion of The Monkees’ series in 1969, Dolenz relocated to England, where he found work as a director, and released three more albums.

“I knew I wasn’t going to get any great, juicy parts after the Monkees,” Dolenz told Rolling Stone.

“I wasn’t particularly interested.”

I'm..

