Micky Dolenz’s Iconic Photo of the Monkees With Jimi Hendrix Gets a Reaction from Monkees Fans

Micky Dolenz’s Iconic Photo of the Monkees with Jimi Hendrix elicits a strong reaction from Monkees fans.

According to legend, Jimi Hendrix’s collaboration with the made-for-TV pop group The Monkees was nothing short of legendary.

Hendrix essentially served as the band’s opener on their 1967 tour.

As a result, Micky Dolenz, a founding member of the Monkees, recently retweeted an iconic photograph of Hendrix and other members of the group on Twitter.

Fans expressed their delight in the comments section of the post in response to this memorable moment.

Jimi Hendrix’s booking as The Monkees’ opening act was reportedly the brainchild of Hendrix’s manager, Mike Jeffery, according to History.

In effect, Jeffrey saw the tour as a way for Hendrix to gain traction in the United States, where he was born.

The booking, however, did not go as planned.

As a result, Jeffrey believed that putting Hendrix on The Monkees’ 1967 tour would help him gain more exposure.

As a result, the mismatched musicians embarked on a road trip.

The guitarist eventually joined the band for shows in Florida, North Carolina, and New York City.

The Monkees’ teenybopper fans, on the other hand, were unaware of Hendrix’s far-out performances.

As a result, Hendrix only lasted seven tour stops before requesting to be released as The Monkees’ opening act.

On January, Dolenz retweeted a photo of several members of The Monkees and Jimi Hendrix.

Furthermore, Dolenz claimed to have taken the photograph, which he revealed in the caption.

According to reports, the photo was taken during a tour stop in Greensboro, NC.

While Hendrix played a pale blue and white Gretsch, Nesmith sat on a bed beside him.

Tork also sat on the floor with his back to the camera, watching Hendrix perform.

Fans of the Monkees were overjoyed to discover the photograph in the post’s comments section, which captured an iconic moment in the band’s history.

One follower wrote, “More like he’s jamming FOR The Monkees, which the hell yeah, I’d be all eyes and ears too!”

“I also attended the 1967 New York concert.”

Jimi was booed off the stage, as I witnessed.

Another fan recalled, “I was 13 and terrified.”

“Do you think, ‘This is an iconic moment I’ve just captured,’ when you take a picture like this?” a third Twitter user inquired.

“Well, you don’t see that every day!” exclaimed Dolenz’s fourth fan on the…

