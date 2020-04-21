Midwife tells pregnant women with concerns NOT to be reluctant visiting hospitals

A midwife has told pregnant women with any concerns not to be reluctant to visit hospitals, and says that despite some changes it’s ‘business as usual’ on labour wards.

Julie Gilbert, a midwife from County Durham with 20 years of experience, appeared on Good Morning Britain today where she admitted that giving birth amid the coronavirus crisis is ‘really difficult for the ladies and their families’.

She explained that while rules concerning birth partners and visitors have changed, midwives are still striving to give women a ‘positive experience’, and are trying to offer all the necessary support they can.

She said: ‘We’re getting the message across that if you have any concerns whatsoever, I would say contact your midwife as soon as possible and do not be reluctant to come into hospital to be assessed’.

The midwife went on: ‘It is really difficult for the ladies and their families, but really it is business as usual.

‘We’ve had to make some changes in line with trust and national guidance, which means you can only have your birth partner in with you during labour and delivery, and then there are no visitors.

‘But we have a fantastic team, who are providing all the support that the lady needs and she does still have a positive experience. It’s about trying to get those ladies home as quickly as possible.’

Julie told that while there have been changes to procedures, the care women receive in the antenatal period is largely the same, with women still receiving visits from community midwives.

‘All of the care they have in the antenatal period is the same with some changes, she said.

‘So for routine scans, we’re advising ladies not to bring partners with them. It’s still important community midwives do the visits if they wear the appropriate PPE.’

When quizzed on whether her specific trust was suffering a shortage of PPE, she said: ‘There are areas that have shortages, but from our point of view that has not been an issue at all.’

New mother Laura Gillham, from County Durham, also appeared on the show to speak about the birthing restrictions, and raising her three-week old son during lock-down.

‘I had two birthing partners first, then I found out I could only have one and I can totally see why – but I was upset when I found out.’

She told that while she’s been able to establish a routine, she now misses the support she would have received from friends and family.

‘We’re fine, said Laura, ‘We’re in a routine now, it was nice at first being able to get into that routine, but we’re ready for family and friends to visit now. It is hard, but hopefully not too much longer and we can get back to normal

She added: ‘I’m dying to just show her off, but of course we can’t do anything about it.’