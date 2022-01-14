Midwives reveal the worst baby names they’ve ever heard – and the ones that make them judge the parents the most.

Midwives are sharing the worst baby names they’ve ever heard – and the ones that make them really angry at the parents.

SELECTING A NAME FOR YOUR NEWBORN CAN BE A PAINFUL PROCESS – you think you’ve found the one, only to be told it’s a bad choice.

No one has come across more unusual baby names than midwives, who have now shared the worst baby names they’ve ever heard.

This conversation took place on Reddit, where users revealed the names of their parents”red flags.”

”I am a pediatric nurse, and the names have been horrifying lately,” one person wrote.

”The worst was Enahpetis… that’s her mother’s name, Stephanie, spelled backwards with the “i” reversed.”

People were skeptical, with some suggesting it sounded like a ”disease” or a ”medical condition.”

”Enahpetis sounds like someone on a lot of painkillers overhears adhesiolysis and tries to spell it,” one added.

”I’ve seen the names Kryssler, Estibenson, Christ, and perhaps the worst, ArKelly to name a few…”

While one Redditor expressed sympathy for ArKelly, another said, ”Estibenson sounds like a medication.”

Others chimed in as well, with one person writing: ”The first girl in my year of high school to get pregnant was named chastity.”

”Baby, you’re ironic!”

”Her last name makes it even WORSE, but, yknow, privacy,” she says.

”Tyranny (girl’s name) has always been one of the worst names I’ve ever personally encountered,” said one Redditor.

”Why would any parent give their baby girl the name “cruel and unfair treatment by people in positions of power”????

”Did they expect her to become a dictator?”

There are also ”common names with excessively complicated spellings,” according to some.

One example is, ”I went to elementary school with a Gynafir… pronounced Jennifer.’

Another person said, ”Ptoughneigh, pronounced “Tony.”‘

Someone had also figured out a new way to spell Joe, which was ”Gjzhaouwe.”

