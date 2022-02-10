Miesha Tate has been voted Head of Household on Celebrity Big Brother 2022, as fans claim a’miserable’ Chris Kattan has QUIT the show.

Miesha Tate has been voted Head of Household on Celebrity Big Brother 2022, after a’miserable’ Chris Kattan QUIT the show, according to fans.

On tonight’s shocking episode of Celebrity Big Brother, Miesha Tate was voted as Head of Household.

Fans claimed that a “miserable” Chris Kattan ended up quitting the show because he “wanted nothing to do with the game.”

Fans have been urging Chris to step down after he admitted he “doesn’t know much about game-playing.”

On Monday’s episode, Chris admitted, “I don’t know much about game-playing,” before adding, “I love you all, and I think it’s time for me to move on.”

Mirai Nagasu was eliminated from Celebrity Big Brother earlier this week with a 7-0 unanimous vote.

After Teddi Mellencamp was the first person to be booted from the show, the Olympic figure skater was next.

Before the season finale on February 23, there will be 15 episodes in total.

The show airs on CBS and can also be watched on Paramount(plus).

For the most up-to-date information on Celebrity Big Brother, visit our live blog…

MIESHA’S QUESTIONS

Miesha, the new head of the house, nominated Cynthia and Carson as candidates for this week’s elimination.

Miesha admitted in a confessional, “Carson is just too big of a threat.”

“It’s time to fight now that I’m on the block.

Because if I fall out, I’m coming after you,” Cynthia declared, adamant that she would not return home.

RIVALS OF CELEBRITY

Rivalries have formed as the season progresses, and the stakes have risen even higher.

During one of their workout chats, Cynthia informed Carson that Chris Kattan might be jeopardizing his future.

Miesha and Todrick both stated that “getting Carson out” is their top priority.

‘HE HAS THE ABILITY TO FLIP AT ANY TIME’

When it comes to winning the grans prize, boy bander Chris Kirkpatrick has made it clear that he is not playing games.

He made a dig at his rival, Todrick, in honor of Miesha’s victory as head of the household.

“I’m glad Miesha won over Todrick because he’s such a wild card,” he admitted in the bedroom.

IN TOWN, THERE’S A NEW BOSS

After winning the snow challenge, Miesha was named new Head Of The Household.

Carson revealed in a confessional that he has some “a** to kiss” in order to stay in the game.

ON TOP: TODDY

Todrick came out on top with the fastest time after a snow-themed challenge.

Chris Katan was immediately behind him, with Todd, Miesha, Cynthia, and Shanna close behind.

Lamar was near the bottom, and Carson took the final spot.

CRISIS OF CHRIS

The fans pity…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

I have a feeling Kattan is going to fire his agent once he leaves the house. #cbbus3 — Bigbrothergossip (@bigbrothrgossip) February 10, 2022

Carson Kressley has to stay in the #CelebrityBigBrother house to entertain us until the end — peace999now_ (@peace999now__) February 5, 2022