Migrant workers from the Western Balkans have gained a good foothold

Berlin It was originally intended to relieve the asylum procedure – the so-called Western Balkans regulation. But it has also proven itself as an instrument against the lack of personnel in the German economy. The experience gained shows how the skilled labor immigration law, which came into force at the beginning of March, could be made even more effective.

At the height of refugee migration, the federal government declared Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Kosovo, Macedonia, Montenegro and Serbia to be so-called “safe countries of origin” in 2014 and 2015. Citizens from these countries should thus be prevented from applying for asylum, which is largely unlikely due to the classification.

Instead, the federal government allowed nationals of the countries concerned to come to Germany without formal qualifications, provided that they have an employment contract. This regulation has been in effect since the beginning of 2016 and expires at the end of this year.

The Institute for Labor Market and Vocational Research (IAB) has now taken stock of the Western Balkans regulation – on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Labor, which has published the evaluation report. The experiences of a good 36,000 employees who came to Germany in 2016 and 2017 via the Western Balkans regulation were examined.

Their average age is very low, 74 percent are younger than 40 years. Only 13 percent of the immigrants are women. The IAB researchers led by migration expert Herbert Brücker attribute this to the high demand for labor in male-dominated industries such as the construction industry.

Proof of qualification required

58 percent of the newcomers are employed as specialists, specialists or experts – a higher proportion than with most other migrant groups. At 12 euros gross per hour, full-time workers in the Western Balkans also earn an average correspondingly.

From case studies in the factories, one knows that many of those who entered through the Western Balkans regulation did not always have a formal qualification, but they did have relevant work experience that was valued by employers, said Brücker: “It doesn’t matter what people can do what qualifications they have. “

In contrast to this, the skilled worker immigration law, which has been in force since March, strongly emphasizes formal qualifications. For example, those with professional qualifications must prove that their degree obtained abroad is comparable to a German one. An exception only applies to IT specialists if they have at least three years of professional experience.

However, the Western Balkans regulation shows that it is sufficient for successful labor market integration to leave the selection decision to employers instead of tying migrant workers to formal qualification requirements, the report says. Many critics consider the hurdles in the Immigration Act to be too high to attract large numbers of skilled workers.

Only one was once unemployed

The IAB has not confirmed initial fears, particularly among domestic politicians, that the Western Balkans regulation could lead to immigration into the social systems. For example, only one in 100 immigrant workers registered as unemployed at all or received state benefits during the study period.

There is also no significant number of cases in which the income from work is not sufficient for the whole family and therefore supplementary Hartz IV benefits must be obtained.

Most of the people who entered the country also remain loyal to their employer. Just under a fifth changed companies in the first two years of employment. The rate is lower than that of all comparison groups – including German citizens.

“The Western Balkans regulation is a great economic success, at least so far there have been hardly any social risks and a high level of employment stability,” emphasizes IAB researcher Brücker. The Central Association of the German Building Industry (ZDB) also sees it this way: “Because of many discussions with our entrepreneurs, we have always had the impression that the Western Balkans regulation is a mutually positive solution,” said Managing Director Felix Pakleppa. He asked the federal government to extend the regulation beyond the end of the year.

Concerns in the Union

However, the Federal Ministry of Labor has not yet decided: “The political assessment of the federal government as to how the regulation will continue after 2020 will be carried out over the next few months,” said the department headed by Hubertus Heil (SPD) on request With. The desire of employers, workers, associations and administration for sufficient planning security would of course be taken into account in the scheduling.

While Heil and the SPD are positive about an extension, there are concerns in the Union faction. The SPD-led Foreign Office sees above all the workload in the visa offices. Restrictions on access to the diplomatic missions abroad and other restrictions have sometimes led to long waiting times and the limited issuing of visas, according to the evaluation report.

“In this way, the establishment of employment through the Western Balkans regulation was limited in number and partially prevented.” In order not to overuse the capacities of the embassies and consulates, a quota solution was also discussed at times for the extension of the Western Balkans regulation.

More: Most recently, half of job growth depended on immigrants. Now the long awaited Immigration Act comes into force. But it will hardly reduce the bottleneck.