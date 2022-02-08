Miguel and Rebecca Have ‘One of the Most Heartbreaking Moments’ in a New Episode of ‘This Is Us’ Season 6

Miguel and Rebecca Have ‘One of the Most Heartbreaking Moments’ Coming Up in a New Episode of ‘This Is Us’ Season 6

The backstory of Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Miguel (Jon Huertas) will finally be explored in new episodes of This Is Us Season 6.

However, it appears that the two characters will experience some major heartbreak before finding their happily ever after.

Huertas recently teased a “heartbreaking” scene between Miguel and Rebecca that will air before the end of This Is Us — here’s what we know so far.

After all, swiping left or right doesn’t seem so bad. pic.twitter.com3trvVBNxDy

When Will Fans Find Out If Kate and Miguel Die in ‘This Is Us’ Season 6?

This Is Us has only shown snippets of Miguel and Rebecca’s past as of the time of this writing.

Fans are already aware that the two began their friendship as friends with Jack (Milo Ventimiglia).

After Jack’s death, Rebecca and Miguel went their separate ways for a few years before reuniting on social media and eventually marrying.

Meanwhile, Rebecca and Miguel were seen dating again in Season 6 of This Is Us.

The characters were in a platonic relationship at the time, and they supported each other while speed dating.

However, as Rebecca’s romance with Matt (Matt Corboy) blossomed, Miguel began to recognize his feelings for the Pearson matriarch.

Chrissy Metz Teases Where Kate Will Be in the Future on ‘This Is Us’ Season 6

Many This Is Us fans are looking forward to seeing Rebecca and Miguel fall in love as new episodes of season 6 air on NBC. However, there will be some drama.

Huertas teased what had happened to Miguel and Rebecca over the years, implying that they would experience “sadness” before “joy,” and that while the sixth and final season will reveal “a real appreciation” for the couple, there will be some “heartbreaking moments” ahead.

Huertas said, “I filmed one of the most heartbreaking moments I’ve ever played onscreen as an actor.”

“To be a part of it with Mandy Moore was incredible.”

Jennifer Morrison Teases Her Return in New Episodes Before the Series Ends on ‘This Is Us’ Season 6: Are Cassidy and Kevin Really Over?

When it comes to Rebecca and Miguel’s storyline in season 6, This Is Us fans will have to wait and see what happens next.

However, it appears that the show’s producers have dropped a few more hints about the big moment….

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.