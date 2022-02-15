Mikaela Shiffrin, an Olympic gold medalist, met her boyfriend, fellow Olympian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, in a unique way.

Mikaela Shiffrin’s boyfriend, fellow Olympian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, met her through a mutual friend.

Even if you aren’t a skier, you’ve probably heard of Mikaela Shiffrin if you watched the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist in Alpine skiing was a favorite to win her first two races, the slalom and giant slalom, but she was heartbroken and shocked when she missed gates and was disqualified.

Shiffrin is accompanied in Beijing by her boyfriend, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, a fellow Alpine racer.

Here’s more on the Olympic power couple, including how they met and why they didn’t start dating until both of them were going through difficult times.

While Shiffrin’s Olympic success has made her a household name, her Norwegian beau is less well-known.

In 2013, he became a junior world champion in the giant slalom after being born on December 21, 1992, in Brum, Norway.

The athlete competes in a variety of events, but primarily Super-G and downhill.

Kilde also competed for Norway’s Alpine skiing team at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi and the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang.

Kilde won a silver medal in the Combined and a bronze in the Super-G in Beijing.

He is not related to fellow Norwegian alpine racer Kjetil André Aamodt; his middle name, Aamodt, is derived from his mother’s maiden name.

Shiffrin and Kilde first met at a ski camp in Chile seven years ago.

They didn’t start dating until early 2021.

In October, they made their first public appearance together.

“I think he started the conversation by saying ‘Hi,'” Shiffrin told Reuters of their first meeting.

He also sent the first friend request… He was always nice and friendly, but also very respectful, especially because I was in a relationship at the time and he had a few relationships as well.”

Six years later, while they were both going through difficult times, a romantic relationship blossomed.

Kilde was recovering from a bad knee injury, and Shiffrin was returning to competition after the death of her father in a car accident at his Colorado home in February 2020.

"He contacted me again last year with a very nice and encouraging message

