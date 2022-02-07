Mikaela Shiffrin Was on the Verge of Giving Up Skiing—Now She’ll Compete for Gold in the 2022 Winter Olympics

Olympic gold medalist Mikalea Shiffrin considered giving up skiing “almost every single day” after the death of her father Jeff in 2020, but this is how she climbed back to the top of the mountain.

Mikaela Shiffrin would like to speak with whoever said that time heals all wounds.

Because the pain of losing her father, Jeff Shriffin, the most decorated alpine skier in US history—the man who proudly cheered her name and wiped away tears of pride during her last two Olympic appearances—remains raw two years later.

She recently admitted to People, “It’s taken so long just to get to this point.”

“I’m not close to being done grieving, but I’m starting to feel that spark and motivation returning every day.”

It’s as if you’ve been injured and are now recovering.

You get to a point where you’re able to race again, but it still hurts.”

Indeed, there are times when it’s difficult to believe time has passed at all.

“Two years can’t be right.”

“It can’t be,” she wrote in a February letter.

On the second anniversary of his death, two tributes were paid to him.

“With all of my mangled little heart, I miss you.”

All I want is for you to return home.

“I just… love you the most.”

But the fact that Mikaela sent it from China, where she’ll compete for up to five more medals starting in February, says a lot.

7 at the 2022 Beijing Olympics—means that the pain will be lessened as time passes.

Because, in the aftermath of her father’s death in a 2020 accident at the age of 65, the 26-year-old—who burst onto the scene as the youngest-ever slalom champion at the 2014 Sochi Olympics before winning gold and silver in the giant slalom and alpine combined in Pyeongchang, South Korea—wasn’t sure she’d ever feel at home in the starting gate again.

“I’ve considered stopping almost every day,” she admitted in episode three of her recently released Outside tv documentary Mikaela Shiffrin: Passion and Purpose.

“I wondered if it was really worth it,” she admitted to Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on Today in October.

For a long time, I didn’t believe it was worthwhile to care about anything, so it appeared that I wouldn’t compete in another ski race because the most basic thing an athlete…

