When Mike and Robbie Wolfe of American Pickers discover a terrifying surprise inside a decades-old antique, they scream.

While antiquing, Mike and Robbie Wolfe of AMERICAN PICKERS screamed in terror after coming across a “huge” snake.

They discovered the terrifying surprise while searching through some belongings in a dark storage container.

In the most recent episode, while out looking for antiques, brothers Mike and Robbie discovered more than they bargained for.

Jeff, a serious collector, was restoring a number of massive, old scales, so the two went to a storage container to look at them.

Robbie went into the dark unit and poked around a water trough, where he found a large snake sitting inside.

Mike was perplexed when he screamed in terror and bolted.

“I’m looking through these water troughs because it’s dark in there,” the new host confessed to the camera.

“I’m opening the top, sticking my hand in, and exclaiming, ‘Holy s**t!'”

“It scared me.”

The narrator screamed, “Damned snake!”

After seeing his brother’s reaction, Mike couldn’t help but laugh at the situation.

Meanwhile, Jeff reassured the couple that the snake is “harmless.”

Nonetheless, he admitted that he had a similar reaction when he first saw the snake a week before.

Jeff got the “jeebies” when he discovered a snake in the container for the first time.

Mike laughed as Robbie admitted that he “almost put his freaking hand in there,” only to be saved by the snake.

In a confessional, the long-running host joked about his brother, “It’s a black snake, dude.”

“It’s a piece of cake, Indiana Jones.”

Robbie’s addition as a host has been widely panned, so his freaked-out reaction in the latest episode of American Pickers is unsurprising.

Viewers have slammed him as “boring” and demanded that fan favorite Frank Fritz be brought back to the show.

“Without Frank, the show stinks,” one critic warned.

I’m worried, Mike.

A second said, “Frank, Mike, and Dani are needed on the show.”

No more alterations are necessary.

“I’m sure Robbie is a nice guy, but he’s boring on TV.”

Another agreed, “I watched the new season with the Wolfe Brothers.”

Frank has to be resurrected.

“Robbie is completely uninteresting and devoid of personality!!!!”

Many fans of the show have refused to support the new season after long-time host Frank was fired this summer.

They expressed their displeasure by announcing that as a result of Frank’s dismissal, they would boycott the show.

Since Frank’s departure in July, the show’s ratings have plummeted, and fans have been begging for him to return.

Despite the fact that it was still a positive number…

