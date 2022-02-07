Mike Epps once believed that Kevin Hart would not exist if Katt Williams hadn’t ‘Flipped Out.’

Mike Epps once claimed that if Katt Williams hadn’t ‘Flipped Out,’ there would be no Kevin Hart.

Kevin Hart and Mike Epps had a feud in the past.

Epps has previously made some unflattering remarks about Jumanji’s star.

He had even compared Hart to another comic, Katt Williams, in one instance.

Hart, on the other hand, was not amused by Epps’ remarks and made it clear to Epps.

Kevin Hart and Mike Epps have been at odds for a long time.

The two have frequently traded insults on social media and elsewhere.

However, because the feud has lasted so long, some may be unaware of the origins of their conflict.

In an interview with The Breakfast Club, Epps spoke about some of his concerns about Hart.

Despite Hart’s celebrity, Epps admitted to the radio hosts that he found Hart a little too sensitive.

“I just think that if you’re in a position of power, you can’t always act like a victim; you can’t always be the gatekeeper; you can’t always be the police.”

People can have an opinion about you, too,” he added.

“Just because you’re the CEO of something or have more than the next person doesn’t rule out the possibility of someone having an opinion about you.”

Nobody is going to like you, and you can’t blame everyone for that.”

Hart has admitted that he has attempted to end the feud between the two on several occasions.

Epps, on the other hand, continued to criticize the performer.

“All I can say is that you’re a depressed person.”

I spoke with you face to face several times in an attempt to put the nonsense behind us.

I even approached you as a man and attempted to understand the source of your rage.

According to People, Hart once stated, “When will you realize that my success has nothing to do with you or your journey?”

Mike Epps has made it clear that he admires comedian Katt Williams.

He claims that the comedian’s antics haven’t harmed Williams’ star power in the same interview with The Breakfast Clubs.

Epps described Katt as a “star.”

“You can talk about him, his habits, or whatever else people say he did.

Everyone has a set of routines that they follow.

Every single person took action.

MAN, IF KATT WILLIAMS HAD NOT FLIPPED OUT, THERE WOULD BE NO KEVIN HART.

