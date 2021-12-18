Mike Hassini, an ex-Towie star, was arrested with £144K in cocaine and was sentenced to prison.

A FORMER TOWIE star has been sentenced to prison for possessing £144,000 worth of cocaine.

Mike Hassini, 27, was caught on camera exchanging a brick of the class A drug that was hidden in a cardboard box.

It was pure to the tune of 85 to 98 percent.

In the box, police also discovered smartphones and burner phones.

Hassini, a personal trainer from Brentwood, Essex, told them he had approximately £36,000 in cash.

At his girlfriend’s parents’ house, he also had three more blocks of high-quality cocaine, as well as boric acid, a hydraulic press, metal plates, and small amounts of MDMA.

Hassini, who appeared on the ITV show from 2015 to 2018, pleaded guilty to drug charges at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

He received a six-and-a-half-year sentence.

“It is clear you played an important role in supplying high-value drugs,” said Judge Kwame Inyundo.

