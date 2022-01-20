Mike Hill Talks About His Divorce From Former ‘RHOA’ Star Cynthia Bailey

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill are still gushing about how much they love each other.

Bailey’s three seasons on The Real Housewives of Atlanta chronicled their relationship.

Hill admits that things aren’t always perfect in their relationship, despite the fact that they are newlyweds.

Peter Thomas was Bailey’s first husband.

Their relationship was beset by financial difficulties and rumors of Thomas’s infidelity.

Bailey divorced in 2016.

She dated a few people after her divorce before meeting Hill on The Steve Harvey Show during a dating segment.

Cynthia Bailey was a fan of Mike Hill before they met on ‘RHOA.’

She vowed to never marry again after her divorce from Thomas.

Hill, on the other hand, made a change of heart.

“I needed a minute after my divorce, and I took some time to just do me, and it was very much needed,” the former supermodel told ESSENCE in 2019.

“With Mike, the question for me isn’t would I get married again; it’s more like ‘Would I marry Mike? Yeah, I’ll marry Mike for sure because Mike is – he just feels right to me…He just feels good and he makes me happy and I feel good when I’m with him, and he’s just his own person – he’s a whole person, I’m a whole person, and it’s great when we’re together

In October of 2020, the couple married in a lavish ceremony in Georgia.

Bailey’s bridesmaids included several RHOA cast members.

Because of their hectic schedules, the couple has to make time for each other.

This includes their one-year wedding anniversary celebration.

Hill, on the other hand, claims that their anniversary was tumultuous.

Hill explains in an interview with the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast that even their happy times can be disrupted.

Cynthia Bailey of ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ gives an update on where she and her husband, Mike Hill, will live permanently after their wedding.

“Our anniversary was on Sunday, and I took Monday off before returning to work on Tuesday.”

“We basically stayed in town and went to this great hotel in West Hollywood, where we just chilled, went to dinner, and enjoyed each other’s company,” he explained.

“But I’ll say because we’re also very transparent…we argue, and I’ll tell you right now that Sunday was great [but]that Monday, I was thinking, ‘We might not make it to year two.’

