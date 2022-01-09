Mike Holmes’ Daughter Sherry Flexes in a Male-Dominated Field (Exclusive) ‘Holmes Family Rescue’: Sherry Holmes Flexes in a Male-Dominated Field

Mike Holmes’ Daughter Sherry Flexes in a Male-Dominated Field (Exclusive) in ‘Holmes Family Rescue’

Mike Holmes of HGTV’s Holmes Family Rescue raised his son and daughter to be experts in the field of home repair and renovation.

Being a woman in a male-dominated industry, on the other hand, was difficult for daughter Sherry.

She recently reflected on finding her voice, admitting that it hasn’t always been easy for her to break into an industry that primarily celebrates men.

Sherry revealed that she had a rocky start in the family firm.

“It’s amazing to be able to do it,” she said of working in the construction and renovation industry as a woman.

“However, before I started, I was afraid to go to a job site where everyone was a man.”

“After Hurricane Katrina, my first job was when I was 21 years old, and we built a home from the ground up in New Orleans,” she recalled.

“I’m not sure I could have been any more nervous.”

I didn’t want to come across as that awkward girl who didn’t know what she was doing and didn’t belong there.

And I believe that by saying, ‘Hey, I don’t know but I want to learn,’ I earned a lot of respect.

‘I intend to put in a lot of effort.’

Sherry was adamant about going above and beyond on every job.

“I did my job,” she said, “no matter what it was.”

“I’d be the first one back from break, asking you what I can do next,” she says.

“How can I improve?”

(hashtag)HolmesFamilyRescue is coming to Canada! See the premiere tonight on @CTVLife! pic.twitter.comwHu6fF1SpC

“I adore it,” she added.

“I didn’t expect to be put in that kind of role model role, but I love encouraging more women to get involved in it because I think a lot of women are nervous about it at first.”

It may not appear to be a profession we could pursue, but women can pursue any career they desire.

So it’s a great feeling to say at the end of the day, ‘Hey, I did that and you thought I couldn’t.'”

She also discussed working with her father and brother.

“It isn’t without its difficulties; there is always something, but I believe communication is key, and who is better at communicating with coworkers than a family member…

