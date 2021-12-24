Mike Johnson on ‘The Bachelorette’ is chastised by Nayte Olukoya for questioning his intentions.

Mike Johnson on ‘The Bachelorette’ is chastised by Nayte Olukoya for questioning his motives.

Nayte Olukoya faced plenty of haters during his time on The Bachelorette, but he wasn’t prepared for the backlash from former contestants.

He confronted Mike Johnson about the season 15 alum’s criticism of him throughout season 18 after fans saw him get engaged to Michelle Young.

Bryan Abasolo, Mike’s “Talking It Out With Bachelor Nation” cohost, brought up his feud with Nayte on Thursday’s episode of the podcast.

“What I said to you on Twitter was — and I’ve already said it — ‘How do we feel about Nayte? I’m keeping a close eye on him,'” Mike, 33, told Nayte, 27.

“I thought you were a good sport, and you reshared it… and you said things like, ‘I thought we were friends, or I thought we were boys,’ or something along those lines.”

Then I got a lot of hate, which I don’t think I deserve because I didn’t say anything bad about you.

‘I’m keeping a close eye on him,’ I said, and I believe I was proven correct in today’s episode.

“Your mother said something, Michelle’s parents said something, the guy in Puerto Vallarta said something, and I felt the same way.”

“What is it about me that you — and a lot of other people — feel like they have to watch me closely?” Nayte responded.

Mike insisted that his reservations stemmed from his desire to see Michelle, 28, at the conclusion of her journey happy.

“The reason I said I wanted to keep an eye on you is because we all adore Michelle, as do you.”

He said, “[You’re] head over heels in love with Michelle.”

“I just want to make sure that your words match your actions because I believe that if people watch it back, they’ll say, ‘OK, I wasn’t mean to Nayte.'”

I didn’t say that I despise Nayte.

“I made no such remark.”

Because he knows what goes on behind the scenes of the reality show, Nayte was not satisfied with Mike’s response.

“It is what it is, and that is all there is to it.”

I believe that someone in your position understands the environment, so I believe you have.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Nayte Olukoya Calls Out Mike Johnson for Questioning His Intentions on ‘The Bachelorette’