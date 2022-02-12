Mike Myers and Dana Carvey: How a Super Bowl Ad Healed Their Fractured Friendship

A Super Bowl Ad Healed Mike Myers and Dana Carvey’s Fractured Friendship

Mike Myers and Dana Carvey, two of Wayne’s World’s most famous actors, have patched up their famously funny friendship.

Of course, that’s fantastic news, but what does a Super Bowl commercial have to do with it, and what exactly caused the rift in the first place? Also, is it true that Carvey left Wayne’s World due to differences?

Carvey explained his long history with Myers to Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show in 2022.

When he and Myers started starring in “Wayne’s World” sketches on Saturday Night Live together, he said they became an iconic comedy team “by accident.”

They went on to become movie stars as a result.

Carvey claims that after gaining some years, perspective, and understanding, he and Myers are now “very very close friends.”

“Everyone, whether a boy or a girl, has a 10-year-old inside them.”

Carvey explained, “That little person is envious of the shiny new toy.”

“In the last few years, as friends, you’ve laid down all your weapons and become very vulnerable and honest.”

It’s a fantastic way to spend time with someone.”

According to Carvey, the SNL stars reconnected in 2021 for a Super Bowl ad and grew closer after that.

But what was the source of their friendship’s strife in the first place?

Carvey previously told Howard Stern on Sirius XM’s The Howard Stern Show that he was resentful of Myers for one of his creative choices.

Dr. X, he claims, is a brilliant scientist.

Evil was too close to Lorne Michaels, the head honcho of Saturday Night Live, to be comfortable.

Carvey claimed at the time that he had discussed his feelings with his therapist but had never confronted Myers about them.

Still, he insisted that he didn’t see it as a schism.

“There are many times in my life when I wish I could be more direct,” he admitted.

He also stated that he had “basically let it go” and that he was glad he had “intersected” with Myers during his career.

Carvey, on the other hand, came to the conclusion that they were still a long way apart at the time.

After disagreements over the script, Carvey told Stern in a later interview on The Howard Stern Show that he didn’t want to work on Wayne’s World.

Carvey’s character, Garth, was reduced to the role of a sidekick rather than a co-star, and his own scriptwriting was removed.

Despite the fact that Garth was based on Carvey’s character…

