Mike Nesmith of The Monkees compared Davy Jones to Bob Hope.

Mike Nesmith of The Monkees made the comparison between Davy Jones and Bob Hope for a reason.

In a similar vein, Jones went into great detail about Nesmith in his autobiography.

Andy Greene of Rolling Stone reached out to Nesmith after Jones’ death in 2012.

Greene had not anticipated hearing from the reclusive Nesmith.

To Greene’s surprise, Nesmith wrote an email about his feelings about Jones.

“David was The Monkees for me,” Nesmith wrote.

“They were his band,” said the narrator.

We were his acolytes.

The lovely boy, innocent and approachable, was the center of the romance.”

Furthermore, Nesmith claimed that Dolenz was crucial to the success of The Monkees’ sitcom.

“Micky was [Jones’] Bob Hope,” opined Nesmith.

“Those two — like Hope and [Bing] Crosby — were the show’s heartbeat.” Hope and Crosby co-starred in several classic comedic musicals, including Road to Singapore and Road to Zanzibar, among others.

Jones’ brand of comedy piqued Nesmith’s interest, so he spoke with him about it.

He said, “[Jones] told great jokes.”

“Very nicely developed sense of the absurd — Pythonesque — actually, Beyond the Fringe — but you get my point.” “Pythonesque” refers to Monty Python’s surrealist humor, whereas Beyond the Fringe is a well-known satirical play.

Jones’ wit was expanded upon by Nesmith.

“Whenever we heard a new joke, we’d rush to each other and tell it to each other, laughing hysterically,” he remembered.

“David’s laugh was contagious.”

He’d laugh until he was out of breath, doubling up and crouching over his knees.

Whether or not he told the joke.

“We’d both done it.”

Jones’ death elicited a reaction from Nesmith.

He admitted, “I don’t really process that.”

“I just trust God to take care of it.”

I’m convinced there’s a divine order at work in the universe.

It’s heaven on Earth when that takes over.”

Jones discussed the other Monkees members near the end of his 1987 autobiography, They Made a Monkee Out of Me.

Jones had nothing but praise for Nesmith.

He thought Nesmith was talented and said he could be a leading man in Hollywood at any time…

