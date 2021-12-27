Mike Nesmith of The Monkees on Why He Wasn’t Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Mike Nesmith of the Monkees on Being Left Out of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The Monkees are a well-known 1960s band that was never inducted into the Rock andamp; Roll Hall of Fame.

Mike Nesmith of The Monkees spoke about the band’s exclusion from the Hall of Fame during an interview.

He also shared his thoughts on The Monkees’ greatest legacy.

Jann S Wenner is a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame founder.

In an interview with Billboard, Nesmith talked about his feelings toward Wenner.

“Jann Wenner and his ilk have every right to do whatever they want with their personal collection of rock ‘n’ roll records,” Nesmith said.

“And if they want to say [this]is the best one and put it on top of their fireplace, they can, and that is the Rock andamp; Roll Hall of Fame.”

Nesmith expressed admiration for a number of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s inductees.

“It’s being run like a living room best of,” Nesmith said, without claiming to be the best.

“Unquestionably, some of the better writers and players are among those who have been recognized and inducted into the Hall of Fame.”

Mike Nesmith wrote a song about the Monkees becoming “something we weren’t offstage.”

Micky Dolenz stated that he believed The Monkees gave the world some great songs and comedy.

The Monkees’ greatest legacy, on the other hand, according to Nesmith, isn’t their songs.

He stated, “I believe [The Monkees’] main legacy lies in television.”

“At the moment, I don’t think television is paying much attention to the 1960s.”

As a result, as I reflect on it now, I hope that the treasure trove that is television does not go unnoticed.” Nesmith believed that television in the 1950s and 1960s would receive the recognition it deserved in the coming decades.

Mike Nesmith of the Monkees talks about watching the Beatles record “A Day in the Life.”

The television legacy of The Monkees is undeniable.

From 1966 to 1968, the Monkees were on the air for two seasons.

Following that, in 1987, a one-season show called New Monkees aired.

With a new cast of characters, the show had a similar premise to the original.

Furthermore, the Prefab Four were the subject of a televised biopic titled Daydream Believers: The Monkees’ Story.

Outside of their show, the Monkees had an impact on television.

Glee’s cast performed a faithful rendition of the band’s famous song ”