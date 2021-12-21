Mike Nesmith of the Monkees wrote a song about the importance of journalists being truthful.

Mike Nesmith of the Monkees penned a slew of classic rock tunes.

In an interview, he revealed that one of The Monkees’ songs was inspired by a real-life incident that bothered Nesmith.

He explained that the song was about the responsibility of the press to report the truth.

While Nesmith praised the song’s message, he was critical of the album it came from.

The three surviving members of The Monkees — Nesmith, Peter Tork, and Micky Dolenz — discussed the band’s music in a 2016 Rolling Stone interview.

They named the 15 Monkees songs that defined their lives in particular.

“Admiral Mike” was the title of one of the songs.

“I wrote ‘Admiral Mike’ after reading an article about an admiral who committed suicide after the press accused him of doing something dishonorable, but there was no proof,” Nesmith recalled.

“There was never a decision made on it.”

He wasn’t found guilty of any wrongdoing, but instead of being careful and neutral in their reporting, the press excoriated him.”

This case irritated Nesmith.

“It made me angry, and all I could think was, ‘I need to write something about journalists having some sense of responsibility to the truth,'” he said.

“It’s never been more important or timely than it is now.”

Mike Nesmith of the Monkees explains why he wrote one of his most famous songs.

While Nesmith seemed to enjoy “Admiral Mike,” he didn’t enjoy the album that inspired it, Justus.

Justus was the first Monkees album to feature all of the band’s members writing and producing the songs.

“Justus, the album it was on might have been misguided,” Nesmith speculated.

“We tried to make an album that was built around our time as a band, and that came from us performing,” Nesmith continued.

“However, as a band, we did not continue.”

For years, we hadn’t seen each other.

“We used to have a whole team working for us, the least of which was the team behind the show,” Nesmith said of The Monkees’ next album, Good Times!, which featured songs written by a variety of rock stars.

Mike Nesmith wrote a song about the Monkees becoming “Something We Weren’t Offstage.”

“Admiral Mike” was never released as a single by the Monkees.

Indeed, none of the songs from Justus were ever released as singles.

On the Billboard 200, Justus did not chart.

The album was also not well-received in the United Kingdom.

According to sources,