Mike Nesmith wrote a song about the Monkees becoming “Something We Weren’t Offstage.”

Mike Nesmith said in an interview that when The Monkees performed live, they became something they weren’t.

He used one of The Monkees’ songs to express his feelings.

In the United States, the song in question was quite popular.

Nesmith and his bandmates Micky Dolenz and Peter Tork named the 15 songs that shaped their lives in a 2016 Rolling Stone interview.

Some of the songs on the list were massive hits, such as “Last Train to Clarksville” and “Daydream Believer,” while others were less well-known.

“The Monkees were playing live by this time, and the lyric to this was inspired by that,” Nesmith said in the interview about one of the Prefab Four songs he wrote, “Tapioca Tundra.”

“These were huge concerts, with upwards of 20,000 people in attendance.”

It was just the three of us, me, Micky, and Peter, who were playing.

Davy [Jones] played the maracas or tambourine.”

Mike Nesmith of the Monkees was told by a record producer that he would never buy this Monkees song on principle.

Playing with the Prefab Four, according to Nesmith, was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“Every time we played, something extraordinary happened,” he said.

“We became something we weren’t offstage, which was The Monkees, thanks to the performance.”

It’s what Peter refers to as the ‘fifth thing.'”

Nesmith talked about how the Prefab Four’s transformation came from performing on stage.

He opined, “It was the audience.”

“They were there to bring this thing to life, to turn what the television show had depicted into reality.”

It all came down to them in the end.

The lyrics are inspired by a post-concert realization of what had just happened: The Monkees had come to life as the audience.

“Perhaps it’s a bit metaphysical.”

Mike Nesmith’s Contribution to the Monkees: What Was the Band’s Biggest Song?

Whether or not the lyrics of “Tapioca Tundra” were “metaphysical,” it was a minor hit.

The song reached the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The song reached number 34 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed there for six weeks.

It was included on the album The Birds, The Bees, and The Monkees, which was a huge success.

It reached a peak of No. 1 in the United States.

The song reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and stayed on the chart for 50 weeks.

Meanwhile, in the United Kingdom, “Tapioca Tundra” was not as well-known.

The song did not chart, according to The Official Charts Company…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.