Mike Nesmith wrote ‘Circle Sky’ to ‘Explore’ Himself, Micky Dolenz, and Peter Tork as a ‘Power Trio’ in The Monkees.

From The Monkees’ film Head, “Circle Sky” is one of the most well-known songs.

Mike Nesmith said he wrote the song to “experiment” with himself and two other Monkees — Micky Dolenz and Peter Tork — as a “power trio,” and he had strong feelings about Head.

Head is a well-established surrealist film.

Jack Nicholson co-wrote it before he became famous.

Bob Rafelson, co-creator of The Monkees, directed the film.

Rafelson’s films Five Easy Pieces and The King of Marvin Gardens would later earn him critical acclaim.

Nesmith discussed making Head in an interview with Wisconsin Public Radio.

“I really enjoyed it,” Nesmith said.

“I had a lot of fun making it.”

It was the highlight of my entire Monkees experience to spend time with Bob and Jack.

And I believe it has a life outside of television shows.

Television shows have a place, but they, like music, have a life of their own.

It can stand on its own three feet, twelve feet, or whatever the dimensions are.”

Mike Nesmith was told by a record producer that he would never buy this Monkees song on principle.

Smith’s song “Circle Sky” was included in Head.

Nesmith, Dolenz, and Tork named the 15 songs that shaped their careers in an interview with Rolling Stone.

On the list was “Circle Sky.”

“I also wrote this one while we were performing,” Nesmith explained about “Circle Sky.”

“I wanted to look into our power trio.”

We were actually quite good in a strange way.”

Nesmith explained why he, Dolenz, and Tork thought they were good musicians.

He said, “Micky was a real garage-band drummer.”

“I used to scream and shout on the guitar, and Peter was a very precise player.

On the bass, he could play some interesting lines and fills.

The power triangle that existed between us was rarely investigated.

The lyrics are about television and business.”

Mike Nesmith wrote a song about the Monkees’ transformation into “Something We Weren’t Offstage.”

“Circle Sky” was never released as a single by the Monkees, so it never charted on the Billboard Hot 100.

On the soundtrack of the film Head, “Circle Sky” was featured.

The Head soundtrack reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The song reached No. 45 on the Billboard 200 chart and stayed there for 15 weeks…

