Mike Schur on ‘The Office’: Playing Mose Was a ‘Waking Nightmare’

Mike Schur on ‘The Office’: ‘Waking Nightmare’ Playing Mose

Mike Schur is best known for his roles in the comedies Brooklyn 99, The Good Place, and Parks and Recreation.

Schur, however, will always be Mose Schrute to fans of The Office.

Mose wasn’t a major character on The Office, but he did show up frequently.

Learn why playing Mose was a “waking nightmare” for Schur and why the character was featured frequently throughout the run of the NBC comedy.

Schur worked as a writer on The Office before becoming Mose.

Schur, like many of his co-stars, including Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak, went on to play Dwight Schrute’s (Rainn Wilson) cousin in the comedy series.

He was a reliable source of farm labor and a confidant of the Dunder Mifflin employee.

According to Brian Baumgartner, the producer of Brooklyn 99 described his role as Mose as “a waking nightmare.”

On Baumgartner’s podcast The Office Deep Dive, Schur said, “I famously and most annoyingly played Mose Schrute.”

“I despised it… despised every second of it because I was dressed in wool, had a neck beard, and it was always extremely hot.”

More than Mose’s physical appearance bothered Schur, he despised the character because he didn’t find him amusing.

“The joke was that he didn’t talk,” said the creator of Parks and Recreation.

“That’s not a funny joke,” he joked.

“I had to get up at 4:30 a.m. and drive to the middle of nowhere while dressed in wool.”

During his conversation with Office star Baumgartner, Schur mentioned Mose’s appearances on the show.

“It became a joke among the writers because they knew how much I despised it,” Schur explained.

The writers came up with all kinds of ridiculous things for Mose to do, from riding a seesaw and jumping on a trampoline to being shirtless.

“They’d compete to see what the most humiliating thing they could do to me was,” Schur added.

“They would never have put me in the show again if I had said, ‘I love doing this.'”

But [they continued to put Mose in the show]because I despised it so much and was so vocal about it.

The Office ended up with the majority of the writer’s absurd scenes.

Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fischer) stay together in the fourth season episode “Money.”

