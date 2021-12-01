Mike Sorrentino, aka “The Situation,” has been sober for six years.

With his latest achievement, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino demonstrated that bad times don’t last.

Take a look at the Jersey Shore star’s heartfelt post about his sobriety.

We’ve got a party going on here!

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is approaching a major turning point in his career.

The Jersey Shore star revealed on Dec.

1. He has been sober for six years.

Mike’s wife, Lauren Sorrentino, congratulated her other half in the comments, writing, “I’m so incredibly proud of you! You’re the most amazing husband, father, andamp; human that I know!”

“Proud of my daddy,” wrote the Its Baby Situation account, which is dedicated to the couple’s 6-month-old son Romeo Reign. Mike also received love from his Jersey Shore: Family Vacation castmate Jenni “JWoww” Farley.

“YAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA

Big Daddy Sitch has been open about his past struggles with prescription drug abuse and has shared resources that assisted him in his recovery on social media.

During his eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion in 2019, the reality-TV star and his wife opened up to E! in March 2020 about how he used his recovery tools.

“The guys in prison were like, ‘What? Who smiles all day in prison?’ And I was just grateful to be alive, grateful to have another day to wake up, and grateful to be with this woman next to me,” the reality star said last year on E! Pop of the Morning.

“We had such a lovely wedding, and I had so many wonderful memories to draw from.”

Also, I had hoped that once I was out, I would take full advantage of my situation and try to make a comeback.”

Mike now has even more reason to rejoice, as he’s been nominated for two E! People’s Choice Awards.

Mike will compete for Reality TV Star of 2021 against Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, a castmate from Family Vacation.

Mike told E! News’ Daily Pop in October that he was “hyped.”

“It’s clear that we’re in a fortunate position.

The streets are clearly speaking, and I am grateful for the support.”

“Plus, I’m… in December,” he added at the time.

