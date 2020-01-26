Mike “The Miz” Mizanin Teases Absolute “Insanity” on Season 2 of Miz & Mrs.

Two babies equals two times the craziness!

Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and Maryse Mizanin stopped by Daily Pop Thursday to talk family, wrestling and the new season of their reality show Miz & Mrs.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Mike said of season two, which premieres on USA Wednesday at 10 p.m. “She’s pregnant the entire time. Extra, extra pregnant and then we have a toddler and she’s running around and learning new words and it’s absolutely insanity.”

The WWE stars welcomed their second child, daughter Madison, in September 2019. Maryse’s mom Marjolaine also lives with them, adding to the chaos.

“We have two moms, two cats, two dogs, two kids, us, a lot of things going on,” Mike laughed.

“And all females!” Maryse added.

As for the hardest part of juggling two kids, Maryse dished, “We didn’t sleep before and now we really don’t sleep.”

“My daughter was up at 5 in the morning and I was pleading with her, ‘Please, please go back to bed.’ And she’s like,’No! No!'” Mike said. “I’ll play dolls in the afternoon all day, just let me sleep.”

Check out the Daily Pop interview to hear more from Mike and Maryse, plus Mike give Justin Sylvester some wrestling tips!

Watch Miz & Mrs. Wednesday’s at 10 p.m. on USA.

