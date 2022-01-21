Mike ‘The Situation’ and Lauren Sorrentino Share Baby Romeo’s NICU Story from ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’

On May 21, 2021, Mike “The Situation” and Lauren Sorrentino welcomed their son Romeo Reign into the world.

Fans of MTV celebrities, on the other hand, are only now seeing Baby Romeo’s shocking entrance on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Romeo was admitted to the Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU) shortly after his birth.

The Sorrentinos decided as a family not to reveal anything about Romeo’s hospitalization until the fifth season of JSFV aired.

Now we have more information about what happened after Romeo was born.

On the podcast Here’s the Sitch with Mike and Laurens, Mike and Lauren recapped the days following Romeo’s birth.

Mike says in the episode “New Year, Who Dis?” “We had to go into crisis mode.”

Because they didn’t know what was going on before Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 aired, the couple didn’t share details about Romeo’s NICU stay.

“We didn’t really know why he was there,” Mike explained.

On the day we were supposed to bring him home, he had a high fever.”

Sorrentino’s Romeo Reign pic.twitter.comxz2qxkzq1r

MTV and 495 Productions were waiting outside the hospital for the Sorrentinos to bring Baby Romeo out, but doctors decided to keep him because he had a fever.

Mike explained, “Having a fever… could be fatal to a baby [that young].”

Mike assumed Romeo would only be in the hospital for a day.

“I was uneducated,” he admitted, citing the daily tests performed by doctors in an attempt to figure out what was wrong.

For the reality TV couple, the days following Romeo’s birth were some of the most trying.

Doctors tested Romeo for two weeks to figure out what was causing his temperature to rise.

Medication was given through an IV, as Mike mentioned on the podcast. This is difficult for babies who have few veins through which to inject medicine.

We discuss improving yourself on a regular basis rather than seasonally, our experience with omicron, Romeo’s NICU story, and more on the first podcast episode of 2022, which is now available wherever you listen to podcasts https:t.conM6DMP1AC5pic.twitter.comcrnnHVgk51

The couple was filming Jersey Shore: Family Vacation at the time.

But there are some parts…

Romeo Reign Sorrentino pic.twitter.com/xz2qxkzq1r — Mike The Situation ☝ (@ItsTheSituation) May 27, 2021