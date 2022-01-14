Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino’s Son’s NICU Stay: They’re ‘Scared’

On the Thursday, January 13 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino documented their son Romeo’s NICU stay.

“A lot going on in tonight’s episode!” the 37-year-old New Jersey native captioned a clip of herself crying in the car with Mike, 39, and Romeo, now 7 months, on Instagram.

“After a two-week stay in the NICU, we are finally able to bring Romeo home.”

After a previous miscarriage, the reality stars welcomed their baby boy in May 2021.

After his birth, the baby developed a fever, necessitating additional hospitalization.

In an MTV confessional, the new father admitted, “I’m a little scared.”

“I’m not going to lie to you.”

Lauren was “a wreck,” according to the New York native, who went on to tell his mother, Linda Sorrentino, that he was putting up a “strong front.”

“Well, that’s what you’ve got to do,” Linda responded.

You can’t do that if she’s emotional and crying.”

Lauren gushed in her own confessional about her husband’s constant presence at the hospital.

“When I just needed to cry,” the new mom explained, “Mike just took over and handled everything.”

“There isn’t another man on the planet who could do that for our family.”

Lauren called Mike when he returned home to get some things to tell him Romeo was on his way.

“They said,” the real estate agent explained over the phone, “that everything is good.”

“I don’t know how many days in a row he’s been good.

He’s finished his antibiotic treatment and is ready to go.”

Lauren sobbed in the car once more as she drove Romeo to their house for the first time.

Mike said from behind the wheel, “Look at that, honey.”

“Honey, we did it.

“That’s fine.”

Deena Cortese, the duo’s costar, gave birth to her first child earlier that month.

Chris Buckner, my husband, and I have two children.

“The Buckners are now officially a party of four,” the Couples Therapy alum, 35, captioned a family photo with son Cameron, now eight months, on Instagram at the time.

“He’s such a sweet baby angel.”

Mommy is doing well, and we’re all overjoyed and bursting at the seams with love.

Our hearts are overflowing!

