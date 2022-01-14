Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino of Jersey Shore breaks down in tears over his son Romeo’s hospitalization following a’scary’ birth.

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino, of Jersey Shore, weeps over his son Romeo’s hospitalization following a “scary” birth.

After learning that his son Romeo had a fever and would have to stay in the hospital for monitoring, Jersey Shore star Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino burst into tears.

His co-stars rallied around him and his wife Lauren Pesce, praying for them and sending them encouraging text messages.

Mike and Lauren learned on Thursday’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation that their son would be staying in the hospital for a few more days for monitoring.

He stood firm for his wife, but admitted that he was struggling during confessionals.

“This has been the hardest thing I’ve gone through,” Mike said on the MTV show.

“I want to be strong for Lauren and my family, and I’m hoping everything will work out in the end.”

As the news broke, co-stars prayed.

Mike received word from the hospital a few days later that Romeo had been released from the hospital and was free to return home.

He was ecstatic to hear the news and immediately went to work as a father, changing diapers and supporting his wife Lauren.

