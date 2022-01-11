Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino, star of ‘Jersey Shore,’ is a ‘Force of Positivity’ after winning Showbiz Infosurhoy’s First-Ever Social Media Award.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, star of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, has big plans for the future.

He’s been in one of MTV’s most popular shows for the past 13 years.

In front of the cameras, he has faced some of his most difficult challenges.

While these circumstances may have made others angry, Sorrentino chooses to “be a force of positivity” in both his professional and personal life.

As a result, has bestowed its first-ever Social Media Award upon Sorrentino.

We spoke with Sorrentino about the honor, the reasons for his positive social media presence, and his plans beyond Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Several new awards, including various reality TV awards and a social media award, were recently announced.

This prestigious award is given to a celebrity with a strong social media following.

It’s someone who uses social media for good and presents themselves as inspirational, funny, and eager to connect with fans.

Mike Sorrentino was chosen as the first recipient of the inaugural award this year.

Sorrentino stood out for his ability to inspire those who were recovering from addiction.

He also portrays himself as a relatable family man, frequently posting photos of his young son and wife on his Instagram account.

His sense of humour is also evident in his antics with the Jersey Shore cast, which he frequently documents.

Sorrentino was nominated alongside Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Stanley Tucci, John Mulaney, Dionne Warwick, and Christina Haack, among others.

His social media presence covers all of the essential bases.

This qualifies him as the ideal celebrity to receive this award, which is the first of its kind.

Sorrentino received the Social Media Award for his ability to inspire and protect his followers on his social media pages.

This is a deliberate strategy.

In terms of the images and commentary he shares, Sorrentino walks the walk.

Similarly, he stated that he would never give advice to his 2.9 million followers that he would not follow.

“I’m very proud of where I’ve come from,” Sorrentino said.

“Right now, I believe there is a lot of negativity in the world.

And I’ve decided to be a force for good…

