Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino’s Most Memorable Moments from ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino’s Favorite Scenes from ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino appears in numerous memorable scenes in the original Jersey Shore.

The reality TV star now has even more memorable moments from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, thanks to the reboot.

Here are our top five favorite “The Situation” moments thus far.

In season 1 of the MTV series, Sorrentino proposed to his college girlfriend and love of his life with the help of his Jersey Shore: Family Vacation roommates.

The roommates decorated their rental house with fairy lights, balloons, and flowers in the iconic episode.

When Mike returned from dinner with Lauren, Vinny Guadagnino greeted them at the door and led them to the backyard.

Sorrentino got down on one knee in front of his roommates and proposed.

Sorrentino received a nine-month federal prison sentence for tax evasion in October 2018.

He was admitted to the Ottsville Federal Correction Institution on January 15, 2019.

On Sept. 1, he was released.

MTV cameras caught Sorrentino’s reunion with his wife.

In addition, in season 3 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Sorrentino reunited with his roommates.

When he entered the house, he exclaimed, “BDS is in the building!”

Sorrentino was embraced by his roommates Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and the rest.

“Fun food” for “BDS” and “healthy food” for “The Situation” were served at their welcome-back party.

Roommates were divided at the start of Season 4 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Angelina Larangeira was initially hurt by her roommates’ speech from her wedding, which occurred at the conclusion of JSFV Season 3.

Sorrentino took on the role of “The Mediator,” trying to understand everyone’s viewpoint and promote healing.

Sorrentino was successful in bringing his roommates together with the help of his roommates and a “double booking.”

The Jersey Shore roommates put on a talent show for Farley’s birthday in season 4 episode “Worst Talent Show Ever.”

Guadagnino served as MC, Larangeira delivered a speech, and Sorrentino did what he does best: ate chicken “tendies.”

Sorrentino was given a minute to consume as many chicken fingers as possible.

Instead, “The Situation” threw more “tendies” than he ate.

