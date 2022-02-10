Mike Tindall, Queen Elizabeth II’s grandson-in-law, suggested the Royal Family has its own group chat.

After previously revealing the existence of the royal family group chat, Mike Tindall, Queen Elizabeth II’s grandson-in-law, offered more information.

Tindall, 43, mentioned reaching out to athlete Ellis Genge about Duchess Kate’s athletic abilities during an episode of his “The Good, The Bad, and The Rugby” podcast on Wednesday, February 9.

“I texted Ellis and said, ‘Mate, please tell me anything she messed up on,’ so I could [mention it in the]family WhatsApp group and get to her,” the former rugby player told his cohosts about Kate, 40, taking part in a training session at Twickenham Stadium.

“No, she was actually pretty good, and she was really good at kicking,” he said.

Mike Tindall, who is married to Zara Tindall, previously explained that the WhatsApp group chat was created to help family members make summer plans together.

In August 2019, the UK native told Good Morning Britain, “It’s just what you do to try and set up get-togethers, and we’re going to something that is the same.”

“If you’re going, are you going to bring the kids?’ Many people have family WhatsApp groups.

“I don’t believe it’s a new discovery.”

Mike mentioned at the time that members of his wife’s royal family are in the group chat.

Fans assumed that Prince William and Prince Harry, as well as their respective wives, Kate and Meghan Markle, were present during their cousin’s chat.

After Jonathan Sacerdoti weighed in on the monarch, 95, having a social media presence, the information on the royal family’s preferred mode of communication surfaced.

“There have been reports that the queen has a secret Facebook account,” the royal expert exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2021. “I can’t quite believe it [because]she is 95 years old.”

“So, I have trouble learning new technology at times, but she seems to be completely capable of doing so.”

With all the Zoom and video calls during lockdown, we saw her.

And now that her health isn’t as good as it once was, she’s been doing more [appearances]in that manner.

The Facebook account has now been discovered.

It’s mind-boggling how simple and straightforward it is.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Queen Elizabeth II’s Grandson-In-Law Mike Tindall Hinted That the Royal Family Has Their Own Group Chat