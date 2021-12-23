Mike Wolfe, star of American Pickers, is working on a new mystery project with Jason Momoa, who plays Aquaman.

Mike, 57, has been a regular on American Pickers since 2010 and is the owner of several businesses.

The Sun has exclusive knowledge of the collector’s company, Mossy Point Productions, LLC, which is currently working on a project with Aquaman actor Jason Momoa.

The secret project was revealed in Mike’s December 6 divorce settlement with ex-wife Jodi.

“[Mike] is awarded the sole and exclusive right to any and all intellectual property owned or created prior to or during the marriage, including all creative content, shows, scripts, pitches, ideas, and any other intellectual property or other material created by him andor MRW Properties, Inc. andor Mossy Point productions,” according to court papers obtained exclusively by The Sun from a Tennessee court.

He also received the “sole, exclusive, and perpetual right to use his name, image, and likeness, as well as all other names, logos, or other intellectual property involving the show, American Pickers, River Raiders, and Untitled Jason Momoa Project, andor any other show created or contributed by him now or in the future,” according to the contract.

In September of 2020, the collector and actor met for the first time.

“2 IOWA BOYZ 2 1936 KNUCKLEHEADS we finally meet @mikewolfeamericanpicker @columbiamotoralley,” Jason, 42, captioned a series of photos of his new friends.

It’s an honor, bro, because you’ve always been a role model.

We have a lot of projects coming up, so stay tuned.

Thank you so much for the tanks and the 1936, you are a legend.”

“I’ve always considered myself to be a passionate person,” Mike captioned a photo of Jason riding a vintage motorcycle.

I’m always pushing myself to work harder and dig deeper.

For the majority of my life, I’ve been collecting stories and fragments of the past.

Along the way, I’ve met some fascinating people.

“Today, I spent some time with a guy who reminded me why I do what I do.”

Thank you, @prideofgypsies, for your unwavering commitment to demonstrating how badass we all can be through storytelling.

(hashtag)columbiatn (hashtag)motoralleydistrict” “Can’t wait to see what you put together from what we filmed today.”

Despite Mike’s mention of filming, there is no footage from the day on American Pickers or in any of Jason’s films.

Mike is officially divorced after a 10-year marriage to Jodi, with whom he has a daughter, according to the Sun.

Mike agreed to pay his ex-wife (dollar)5,228,878.73 in their divorce settlement filed in court and obtained by The Sun to “provide for the equitable division of the…

