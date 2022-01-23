Mike Wolfe, star of American Pickers, poses in a rare photo with girlfriend Leticia Cline as the show’s ratings continue to fall.

Following the firing of Frank Fritz, AMERICAN PICKERS star Mike Wolfe posed in a rare photo with his girlfriend Leticia Cline as the reality show’s ratings continued to fall.

On Instagram, Alabama State Senator Garlan Gudger Jr. revealed that he enjoys the History Channel’s American Pickers show.

Garlan gushed about how much he “loves my buddy” Mike Wolfe, who is 57 years old.

Leticia, 43, was the senator’s “new friend” for “a day in Cullman.”

Mike and Leticia smiled as they posed with Garlan for the photograph.

“Mike is the epitome of the icon of American antiques and American preservation,” wrote Garlan.

He claimed that the host of American Pickers was about to “start the thirteenth season” of the History program.

“We are proud to have him in our small town today and to be his host for the day!” said the Alabama senator.

Mike and Leticia had gone on a romantic outing with friends to an amazing cave in October 2021.

Leticia shared a photo of the two deep underground in a cavern in her Stories.

“You can’t come to @visitcavecity and not see @mammothcavenps The world’s longest cave,” the Maxim model wrote in the caption.

(It stretches for over 420 miles.)”

“Took a few miles and 200 stairs off,” Leticia wrote alongside another photo of her friend.

Mike and Leticia, both 57, made their relationship public in August 2021 during a visit to his hometown of Le Claire, Iowa, as seen in exclusive photos obtained by The Sun.

Mike’s ex-girlfriend Jodi Faeth filed for divorce in November 2020 after a ten-year marriage.

The American Pickers host and Jodi finalized their divorce in December 2021.

The TV star was ordered to pay her over (dollar)6 million in a divorce settlement filed in court and obtained by The Sun.

Jodi was given their (dollar)2 million marital home in Nashville, Tennessee, as well as their home in North Carolina.

Mike is the sole owner of the remaining 13 properties, which are spread across Tennessee and Iowa.

Mike and Robbie Wolfe had a good scream together in January when they came across a terrifying surprise while antiquing.

Robbie discovered a “huge black snake” after opening a water trough.

Unfortunately, the latest episode airs at a time when the show’s popularity has plummeted.

According to the Sun, the episode on January 15 drew only 859,000 viewers.

This is it…

