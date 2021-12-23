Mike Wolfe, star of American Pickers, spends his first holiday after finalizing his divorce from ex-wife Jodi in his hometown of Iowa.

Mike Wolfe, star of American Pickers, spends his first holiday season since divorcing ex-wife Jodi in his hometown of Iowa.

MIKE Wolfe is getting ready to spend his first holiday season as a bachelor in over a decade.

And he appears to be looking for some company.

On Instagram, the American Pickers star posted a photo of the Mississippi River flowing through his hometown of Le Claire, Iowa.

A docked paddle boat added to the tranquility.

“Morning walk along the shore of the Mighty Mississippi,” Mike, 57, captioned the photo.

Come see the beauty of our small town if you’re traveling this holiday season…”

But it won’t be a completely depressing Christmas for him, as he has moved on from model Leticia Cline and into a (dollar)1,050,000 bachelor pad in Tennessee that he purchased in June 2020.

In August, during a trip to his hometown of Le Claire, the collector and Leticia, 43, made their romance public in exclusive photos obtained by The Sun.

The American Pickers star’s mother, Rita, joined them for a festival in Iowa, and the Beauty and the Geek contestant has already met her.

The reality star and his ex-wife Jodi recently finalized their divorce, and he was ordered to pay her over (dollar)6 million in alimony and show royalties.

Their divorce was finalized on December 6, just over a year after Jodi filed to end their 10-year marriage, according to The Sun.

Mike has been ordered to pay Jodi, 50, a total sum of (dollar)634,000 in alimony in the divorce settlement filed in court and obtained by The Sun.

The ex-couple owns or has a stake in 15 properties.

Jodi received their (dollar)2 million marital home in Nashville, Tennessee, as well as their home in North Carolina.

Mike is the sole owner of the remaining 13 properties, which are spread across Tennessee and Iowa.

According to the divorce settlement, the American Pickers star agreed to pay (dollar)5,228,878.73 to his ex-wife to “provide for the equitable division of the marital estate.”

Jodi will also receive 50% of Mike’s post-tax royalties for seasons 1-10 of American Pickers for the earning period ending before December 31, 2021.

According to the court papers, Mike will be paid “exactly (dollar)28,000” for his work on Season 10 of American Pickers in December 2021.

She will also receive 40% of Mike’s post-tax royalties for seasons 1-10 of American Pickers for the period January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2026.

Mike was recognized for his Antique Archaeology Nashville store and business, as well as their companies JCM Investments and MRW Inc.

In addition, he will be the owner…

